Lemon Seed rolls out the red carpet for home service marketing at its 2026 conference

The sixth annual event, entitled "At the Movies," will bring together contractors, marketers and business leaders for three days of inspiration and education

LUFKIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, will host its sixth annual Lemon Seed Conference, "At the Movies," on Jan. 25-27 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin, Texas.

Recognized as the home service industry's only marketing-focused conference, the event will feature keynote presentations, roundtable discussions and workshops designed to help contractors and business owners strengthen their brands and marketing strategies.

Registration is now open for Lemon Seed Marketing's "At the Movies" home service marketing conference to be held Jan. 25-27 in Lufkin, Texas.

"At the Movies is about more than a fun theme," said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed. "It's a creative event to help home service brands tell stronger stories that resonate with potential customers and move them to act. Attendees will leave with real examples from high-performing contractors and access to a community of peers and professionals they can call on for guidance long after the credits roll."

The three-day event is open to home service business owners and leaders. While the event focuses on marketing and branding, roundtable topics also include finance, operations, community engagement and leadership. Highlights also include a Top Gun Party on Sunday at an Angelina County Airport hangar, a Casino Royale dinner on Monday at Abram's Event Venue downtown, and an optional tour of McWilliams Heating, Cooling & Plumbing on Tuesday.

Keynote speakers are:

Danielle Wernert: Wernert is the owner of Upskilled Consulting and is a learning and development expert specializing in technician training and onboarding for the home service industry. A former ACHR NEWS "40 Under 40" honoree, she helps companies build scalable, high-impact training systems.

Wernert and Hamsmith will speak on Monday, and O'Connor and Simmons are the keynotes on Tuesday.

Williams, whose family has owned and operated McWilliams Heating, Cooling & Plumbing since 1974, founded Lemon Seed in 2019 with a goal of helping home service business owners build stronger brands. She and her business partner Emily Fleniken, co-owner and branding director at Lemon Seed, created a comprehensive approach to building effective marketing strategies and strong brand identities.

"The Lemon Seed Conference is designed to provide home service leaders with the actionable insights they need to strengthen their own promotional campaigns," Fleniken said. "Our focus is on helping these businesses bolster their market positions, enhance brand recognition and sustain long-term growth in a competitive industry."

For more information or to register for the Lemon Seed Conference, visit https://www.lemonseedmarketing.com/2026-conference/.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

