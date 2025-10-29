Lemon Seed Marketing reveals Great American Brand Story winner at Service World Expo

The brand strategy agency and its 10 partners transform Skagit Plumbing with a $150,000 branding package that included a new look, PR campaign and other promotional services

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, announced that Skagit Plumbing of Mount Vernon, Washington, won its Great American Brand Story (GABS) contest and showcased the plumber's new brand, message and website live at Service World Expo 2025.

Launched this year, GABS is Lemon Seed's initiative designed to recognize and revitalize exceptional home service companies that exemplify strong values, community involvement and a commitment to growth. Each year, one winner will receive a complete brand transformation crafted to elevate their market impact.

Skagit Plumbing was chosen for its outstanding reputation for customer care, its deep roots in Skagit County and its dedication to integrity and service excellence. The company's story resonated with the GABS selection committee as a perfect example of a family-owned business that continues to invest in its people and its customers.

"This brand refresh reintroduces Skagit Plumbing to the community it has proudly served for more than 11 years and delivers a fully built implementation plan that will support them as they work to take their company to the next level," said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed. "Skagit Plumbing owner Mark Sommers' deep community ties, commitment to exceptional service and focus on doing what's right for his customers made his company the perfect choice for this year's Great American Brand Story winner."

The new look features a fresh, Skagit County-centered logo with the tagline, "Staked in Community. Built on Trust." This phrase will be used in the company's messaging to underscore its deep roots in the community and its commitment to quality service. To reinforce that mission, Skagit Plumbing recently launched a quarterly giveback program called Skagit Cares, which donates to local nonprofits chosen through a public vote.

"We've always believed that great service starts with great people and a genuine love for our community," Sommers said. "Working with Lemon Seed and the Great American Brand Story partners has been an incredible experience. This opportunity has truly been life-changing for our business. It's given us a clearer identity, stronger tools and the confidence to grow in ways we never imagined. This brand update truly captures who we are and what we stand for and is a reflection of the pride we take in serving our neighbors every day."

The Great American Brand Story contest and Lemon Seed rallied 10 professional service companies to deliver a full-scale brand overhaul for Skagit Plumbing valued at more than $150,000. In addition to Lemon Seed's rebranding expertise, the package included membership and coaching from Service Nation, a new website developed by Online Access, a five-week public relations campaign from Ripley PR and a variety of promotional products and services contributed by the additional partners.

"We would not have been able to deliver such a comprehensive package without the guidance and support of our partners," said Emily Fleniken, creative director and partner at Lemon Seed. "They are truly the best in their fields and have a deep understanding of the challenges home service companies face. Their industry expertise, creative insight and strategic direction provided real value to Skagit Plumbing's brand makeover."

