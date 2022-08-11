Lemonade Selects Mitchell's Solutions to Support Entry into the $300 Billion U.S. Auto Insurance Market

Mitchell's claims management solutions are powering Lemonade Car and its successful U.S. introduction.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Lemonade selected its claims workflow, automation, and total loss solutions to support Lemonade Car, the insurer's latest product offering. Mitchell's solutions—which span auto physical damage and auto casualty—will help Lemonade streamline and optimize claims handling.



Lemonade Car launched in Illinois in November 2021, expanding to Tennessee and Ohio recently thereafter, and will continue to roll out nationwide. Lemonade Car features perks for safe and environment-conscious customers, including discounts for low-mileage drivers as well as environment-friendly EVs and hybrid cars. The Lemonade app uses telematics to measure how much and how safe people drive. It also provides 24/7 on-location roadside assistance, real-time crash detection, and dispatch of emergency services.



After an extensive search, Lemonade chose Mitchell's comprehensive claims management platform to assist in its delivery of an efficient, digital claims experience for consumers purchasing auto policies. Mitchell will support Lemonade through the automation and online delivery of auto physical damage claims management functions including loss reporting, loss profiling and triage, and damage appraisal. Lemonade is also leveraging Mitchell's auto casualty injury claims processing solutions to automate both first-party auto and third-party liability claims. Automating these functions is intended to align with the insurer's goal for Lemonade Car: to use technology to handle emergencies and settle claims seamlessly, providing the best possible experience for customers.



"We're honored to support Lemonade's entry into the auto insurance market," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "At Mitchell, we continue to invest in the development of innovative, cloud-based solutions that are designed to allow our customers to work more efficiently while meeting consumer expectations for an automated, digital claims experience. Our auto physical damage and casualty solutions help carriers like Lemonade scale quickly as they bring best-in-class offerings to market."



Those interested in Lemonade Car can visit the company's website to receive a quote or notification as the product becomes available in additional U.S. states.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

