Lending Pro joins First Community Mortgage in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Tina Gibby Loan Originator. She has 20 years' experience in the industry and can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

The Montgomery native is based in FCM's Auburn Branch.

"Tina is a great fit for our team," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "She focuses on understanding her clients' individual needs, matching them with the best mortgage and getting them to the closing table on time."

Away from work, Gibby is active in the Parent-Teacher Organization, Beehive youth baseball and youth travel baseball, and enjoys reading. She and her husband, who is retired from the military after 20 years, live in Auburn with their two children, a boy and a girl.

"I pride myself on shepherding clients through the mortgage or refinance process," Gibby says, "communicating along the way to ensure there are no surprises – just a happy, on-time closing."

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Gibby (NMLS# 350338) can be reached at 334-744-1175 or [email protected]

