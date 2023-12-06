LendingTree Repurchases Portion of 2025 Convertible Notes

News provided by

LendingTree, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) (the "Company"), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, announced today it has repurchased approximately $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. In total, the Company paid approximately $81.4 million in cash through separate and individually negotiated transactions with certain holders to retire the notes.

In connection with the repurchase of the 2025 notes, the Company expects that a corresponding portion of the existing convertible note hedge and warrant transactions that the Company entered into with certain financial institutions when the notes were issued in July, 2020 will be terminated. In connection with any such termination and the related unwind by such financial institutions of their related hedge positions, the Company expects such financial institutions and/or their respective affiliates to sell shares of the Company's common stock in secondary market transactions, and/or enter into or unwind various derivative transactions with respect to the Company's common stock.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:
[email protected] 

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.

