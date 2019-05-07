Lennar Adds Innovative New Towhnome And Single-Family Home Options At Copley Farms In Durham, NC

DURHAM, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders celebrates the early success of Copley Farms, located just five miles from downtown Durham, North Carolina. The community kicked off sales with the single-family Hanover collection and will introduce the Heritage townhome collection this Summer. The public is invited to tour the two new Hanover collection models during the Copley Farms grand opening event, on Saturday, May 11.

"Copley Farms has been extremely popular with homebuyers who want the comfort and quiet of a residential neighborhood but do not wish to give up their close connection to the Triangle's urban amenities," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Troy George. "This community gives them both, at an attractive price point, and we're excited to continue that tradition with this next phase."

Every Copley Farms home also comes with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built in to the base price of the home. At Copley Farms, this includes vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring, premium carpet, designer baseboards, quartz countertops, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances and a robust, whole-home wireless connectivity supporting a Ring® Video Doorbell, Honeywell smart WiFi Thermostat, Smart WiFi Deadbolt and Amazon Echo Dot. Pricing at Copley Farms begins in the mid $200,000s.

Residents at Copley Farms will enjoy a community pool with cabanas, dog park, soccer field, playground and walking trail. This highly desirable location is minutes from neighborhood shopping, dining, entertainment and The Crossing Golf Course, and is a quick commute via nearby Interstate 85 and Highway 98.

Copley Farms is served by Merrick-Moore Elementary, Neal Middle School and Southern High School, part of the Durham County School District.

For more on Copley Farms, visit the community at 1010 Homecoming Way, Durham, North Carolina, 27703 or call (919) 337-9420. Additional information is available online at the Copley Farms Community Website or at www.lennar.com.

