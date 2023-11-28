LENNAR ANNOUNCES FIRST RELEASE OF THREE NEW AFFORDABLE, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME PLANS AT THREE LOCATIONS ACROSS CALIFORNIA'S CENTRAL VALLEY

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the first release of a brand-new series of affordable single-family homes available at three communities across California's Central Valley. With pricing starting in the mid $300,000s, these new plans, located in Shafter, Fresno and Clovis, will be released for sale on Tuesday, November 28. Home shoppers are invited to tour these new plans virtually on Lennar.com. Models will be open for self-guided tours in 2024.

"We are delighted to bring affordable single-family homes that will fill the need for a lower priced, quality home in the market," said Mike Miller, Lennar Central Valley Division President. "This series of homes offers a great value in desirable locations that will appeal to Central California home shoppers."

The three communities that will offer the new single-story homes with traditional exterior styles and spacious interiors are:

  • Gossamer Grove, located just north of Bakersfield, offers a master-planned community setting with access to more than five parks and desirable schools from the North School District. Pricing starts in the mid $300,000s.
  • Juniper Hills, located at Shields & Temperance in Fresno, offers access to schools from the Clovis Unified School District and a neighborhood park with an open grassy area, basketball courts and walking trails. Pricing starts in the mid $300,000s.
  • Corinthalyn, located at Highland & Ashlan in Clovis, offers a desirable location within Clovis Unified School District. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

The floorplans include three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Homes also come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. This includes stainless steel GE® kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Gossamer Grove, Juniper Hills and Corinthalyn will enjoy the benefits of life in the heart of California, just a short drive from popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports venues.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 888-215-7581 or visit the www.lennar.com.

