LENNAR ANNOUNCES MADISON CONDOS STARTING IN THE HIGH $300,000s OFFERING ONE OF THE BEST HOME VALUES IN SAN FRANCISCO

News provided by

Lennar Corporation

02 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the availability of its Madison collection of brand-new condominium homes with prices starting in the high $300,000s – one of the best values in San Francisco, where the median condominium price is $1,125,000.

Located in the revitalized San Francisco Shipyard, Madison offers residents easy access downtown San Francisco attractions such as Chase Arena, Oracle Park, the Financial District, the Dog Patch neighborhood as well as the Third Street corridor. Residents can take advantage of easy access to some of the best museums, restaurants, shops and entertainment in the city.

"Madison allows buyers to own their own home in a vibrant neighborhood for about what they would pay in rent," said Garrett S. Chan, vice president of sales and marketing for Lennar Bay Area Urban. "The Shipyard offers the unique opportunity to buy a brand-new home in a growing community boasting amenities that bring neighbors together."

The Shipyard amenities include a park, playground, open green spaces, artwalk and picnic tables. Madison residents also have access to a dog washing station, bike storage, and a pavilion with fully-furnished lounge with fireplace and fitness center.

Madison one-bedroom, one-bath homes range from mid- to high-700 square feet in size. Studios vary from the low- to mid-500-square-foot range. Overall, the Shipyard includes four collections: Madison from the high $300,000s, Landing from the high $600,000s, Monarch from the mid $800,000s and Palisades from $995,000.

All new Madison homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. This includes features such as stainless steel GE® kitchen appliances (range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave), Energy-efficient GE® electric washer and dryer, Silestone countertops, Kember® hardwood flooring, Split-system Carrier® air-conditioner and heater, and more.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 415-975-4347 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-francisco-metro-area/san-francisco/the-san-francisco-shipyard/madison.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

