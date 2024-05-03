LENNAR NOW SELLING LONGBAY TOWNHOMES, A NEW COMMUNITY OFFERING LOW-MAINTENANCE, NATURE-ORIENTED LIVING AT ATTRACTIVE PRICES

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the launch of sales for Longbay Townhomes, with model home tours slated to begin in June. These homes are designed for convenience and ease of living. Longbay Townhomes are nestled in the peaceful surroundings of Middleburg, Florida. Interested buyers are invited to visit today to discover their future new home and experience the tranquility of this serene community.

Lennar debuts the Longbay Townhomes in Middleburg, FL. The new community offers the winning combination of low-maintenance, nature-oriented living and attractive prices. The two-story floorplans range from approximately 1,707 to 1,782 square feet. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s. Model home tours are slated to begin in June.

"As the lowest entry-priced Lennar community in the area, Longbay Townhomes offers an exciting opportunity, especially for first-time homeowners," said Lennar Jacksonville Division President Melanie Raub. "Our spacious Longbay Townhomes boast luxury finishes and spacious layouts that offer comfort and convenience."

Longbay Townhomes offers two modern open-concept designs – the Lincoln and the Truman – allowing for effortless living and entertaining. The two-story floorplans range from approximately 1,707 to 1,782 square feet, with three bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths, with additional living spaces such as the covered lanai for charming indoor-outdoor dining experiences and a second-story loft, perfect for a private gathering or a quiet place to curl up in with a good book. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s.

Middleburg, FL, is a picturesque city that offers a blend of convenience and natural beauty. Located close to Jacksonville, residents have easy access to extensive shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Middleburg is surrounded by lush Florida wildlife and natural sites, providing plenty of opportunities for enjoying the outdoors. The city features local amenities such as the Oakleaf Town Center, which offers retail and dining opportunities, and a nearby Publix Grocery Store, making daily errands convenient. Additionally, the area boasts A-rated schools, making it an attractive place for families.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Longbay Townhomes, this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile flooring, recessed panel cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information on these new Middleburg homes, visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/jacksonville-st-augustine/middleburg/longbay-townhomes or call (904) 821-7691.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

