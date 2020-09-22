Lennar Announces Model Grand Opening, Self-Guided Tours At Three New Canopy Grove Single-Family Villages In Escondido, California

"We are thrilled to open three of our four planned communities this month at Canopy Grove," said Lennar San Diego Division President Bill Ostrem. "These are charming neighborhoods with tree-lined streets, beautiful new homes and an amenity-rich community that embraces fun and adventure. It will be exciting to watch families plant roots and build their lives here."

Inspired by farmhouse, craftsman, cottage and Spanish design, Canopy Grove fuses unique architecture with one- or two-story, low-maintenance and luxury home options to meet the needs of families at every stage of life. Floorplans range from 1,412 to 3,209 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths.

Each home features modern open-concept living areas, center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites reflecting Lennar's Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Canopy Grove this includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, solar and integrated home automation. Depending on the plan, homes may also include California rooms to enjoy Southern California's temperate climate.

All Canopy Grove homes are Wi-Fi Certified with whole-home connectivity and conveniences like an Ring Pro video doorbell, Honeywell Pro Smart Thermostat, Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi lock with keypad and deadbolt. Pricing begins in the high $500,000s.

Residents at Canopy Grove will enjoy a highly-amenitized setting including three parks with extensive walking paths, Pickel Ball and Bocce Ball, playgrounds, barbeques, dog parks and picnic pavilions. A barn-style recreation area called Basecamp will sit at the heart of Canopy Grove and offer an exciting hub of activity. The space offers a gathering area equipped with a kitchen, indoor and outdoor event spaces, restrooms and an office. The recreation center also features a resort-style swimming pool, spa, fitness center, event lawn and shower facilities.

Canopy Grove is located in the heart of Escondido, California, minutes from Interstate 15 and California State Highway 78, just 30 miles from downtown San Diego and only 30 minutes from famed local beaches.

Children living at Canopy Grove are served by the San Marcos Union School district and the Escondido union School District.

Canopy Grove is located at 1846 Abby Lane, Escondido, California 92026. For more information, call (760) 313-0613 or visit us online at the Canopy Grove community website or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builder s of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

