Lennar Announces Model Home Grand Opening Of Aventine In San Diego's Booming East County

Interested buyers are invited to visit the Aventine community website to learn more about the community, select their preferred tour option and learn about Lennar's additional health-focused homebuying options.

"Aventine is one of the only new home opportunities in this part of San Diego's East County," said Lennar San Diego Division President Ryan Green. "We're excited to debut this new community, where we've worked hard to create the ideal combination of beautiful homes and walkable neighborhoods, at a great value for those looking to establish themselves in Spring Valley."

Homes at Aventine range from 1,950 to 2,143 square feet and include four bedrooms and three baths. All homes feature bright and contemporary open concept interiors, with spacious center-island kitchens and first-floor bedrooms, including a spa-inspired owner's suite. Loft and bonus room options are available per plan. Homeowners can also select from three warm and welcoming exterior styles – Spanish, Farmhouse or Ranch.

Every home at Aventine is a Lennar Connected Home which includes conveniences such as eero Pro 6 smart home hub, Ring alarm and video doorbell, MyQ Chamberlain smart garage hub, Flo by Moen smart water detector, Honeywell Pro smart thermostat and Level Bolt invisible smart lock.

All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Aventine this includes quartz slab kitchen countertops with backsplash, GE® stainless steel appliances and Energy Star® washer and dryer, shaker-style cabinetry, low-VOC interior paint, and a host of carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Pricing begins in the upper $600,000s.

Residents of Aventine will enjoy highly walkable neighborhoods and access to a tot lot. The community's location is minutes from neighborhood shopping, dining, entertainment and recreational attractions such as Lake Murray/Mount Helix Park and the Sweetwater Reservoir, home to Sweetwater Summit Regional Park. Aventine is a short drive to San Diego's famed beaches and amusement parks. For commuting residents, Aventine sits just off of the I-94 and I-125 freeways.

Children living at Aventine are within walking distance to Sweetwater Springs Elementary School, Spring Valley Academy and Monte Vista High School. Aventine is located at 2457 Jupiter Ln., Spring Valley, California. For more information, call (858) 465-6121 or visit the Aventine community website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

Related Links

http://www.lennar.com

