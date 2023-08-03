LENNAR ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES IN THE HISTORIC TOWN OF WENDELL, NC, WITH PRICES STARTING IN THE UPPER $300,000s

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced its first collection of new single-family homes in the historic town of Wendell, a charming village brimming with parks, local shops and restaurants just 25 minutes from downtown Raleigh. New Lennar homes in the Groves at Deerfield start in the upper $300,000s.

"Our first community in Wendell offers a great opportunity for first-time buyers, families in need of more space, and anyone looking for a change of pace with an easy drive into Raleigh," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Robert Smart. "We are thrilled to build the final phase of Groves at Deerfield, offering all the benefits of a new home with the feel of an established and secluded community."

Lennar offers three thoughtfully designed floor plans in the Groves at Deerfield – ranging from 1,893 to 2,293 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths. Some floor plans include a study or a first-floor guest suite.

All new Lennar homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features, fixtures and finishes at no additional cost. All homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells, keyless entries, and smart thermostats. Homebuyers also can select from a wide range of popular exterior features, including screened porches.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call

919-337-9420 or visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/north-carolina/raleigh/wendell/groves-at-deerfield.

