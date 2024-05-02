LENNAR ANNOUNCES OPENING OF THE CARRIAGE HOME COLLECTION AT IBIS LANDING, OFFERING AFFORDABLE LAIDBACK GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB-STYLE LIVING IN LEHIGH ACRES

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of the Carriage Home Collection at Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club, an affordable offering in a luxurious master-planned golf community in Lehigh Acres.

Lennar debuts the Carriage Home Collection at Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club, offering an opportunity for homebuyers to enjoy a low-maintenance country club lifestyle. Situated in Lehigh Acres, FL, the community offers four brand-new layouts with homes ranging from approximately 1,375 to 1,831 square feet. Prices start in the upper $200,000s.

Lennar's four brand-new layouts at the Carriage Homes collection include Seagrape, Hibiscus, Sabal and Mangrove. Homeowners will enjoy the ultimate in high-end design with an open layout for easy entertaining. All homes combine a stylish kitchen with the living and dining areas, enhanced outdoor living out on the lanai, along with an expansive owner's suite, complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

Homes range from approximately 1,375 to 1,831 square feet, with two bedrooms and two baths. Select plans offer a bonus room, an ideal place for a hobby room or home office. Pricing begins in the upper $200,000s.

"The Carriage Homes at Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club are an incredible opportunity for homebuyers to have an exclusive, low-maintenance country club lifestyle at a great value," said Lennar Area Sales Manager Tony Calamela. "Each home comes with a bundled golf membership to the club's 18-hole golf course which plays roughly 6700 yards from the back tees."

Homeowners will enjoy membership access to the Ibis Golf and Country Club, which features a championship golf course, swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts and pickleball courts. The 18-hole golf course is designed by renowned architect Gordon B. Lewis and will challenge all types of players.

Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club is located in Lehigh Acres, a sought-after and diverse community nestled between the active metropolitan area of Fort Myers and the natural beauty of the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Area and Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At the Carriage Home collection, this includes stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Homebuyers can tour the Carriage Home models at the community's Welcome Home Center at 20800 Copperhead Drive in Lehigh Acres. For more information on these new home opportunities, call 239-208-6417 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/naples-ft-myers/lehigh-acres/ibis-landing-golf-country-club.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar