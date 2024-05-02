LENNAR ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR STONERIVER MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY, PACKED WITH HOME OPTIONS AND LIFESTYLE AMENITIES FOR RALEIGH HOME SHOPPERS

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces the grand opening of Stoneriver, a new master-planned community, bringing a premier selection of single-family and townhome designs, and a host of resort-style amenities, to Knightdale, North Carolina, a picturesque suburb just east of Raleigh.

Stoneriver offers nine single-family home designs from the Cottage, Classic and Summit collections, as well as two townhome floorplans coming soon. Single-family homes range from 2,255 to 3,430 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four baths. Pricing begin in the mid $400,000s for Stoneriver's single-family homes.

"Demand for high-quality, affordably priced new homes continues to climb in and around Raleigh," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Robert Smart. "We're proud and excited to debut Stoneriver and we are confident that our Lennar-quality homes, combined with Stoneriver's truly elevated master-planned lifestyle, are bringing home shoppers something they cannot otherwise find in this market."

Stoneriver's two-story single-family home designs feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. The two-story townhomes will offer contemporary designs and open-concept floorplans that maximize living space, provide optimal natural light, and include an attached 2-car garage for added convenience.

All homes at Stoneriver will come with the latest in home automation including Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Schlage EncodeTM Smart Lock and Honeywell T6 WiFi Thermostat. Every home will also offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stoneriver, this includes Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring (LVP), stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Stoneriver's elevated, resort-style amenity will include a clubhouse with state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio, lap pool with sun shelf, and cabanas. The community will also offer a colorful playground and onsite trails perfect for walking the dog, going on a jog or enjoying a leisurely stroll.

Stoneriver is located minutes from the junction of Interstates 87 and 540, providing convenient access to all of metro Raleigh and quick connections to unique local eateries and retailers, entertainment, historic attractions, and multiple parks offering outdoor recreation ranging from wildlife viewing and canoeing to hiking, sports and picnicking.

Children living at Stoneriver will be served by the highly rated Wake County School District.

The Stoneriver Welcome Home Center is located at 645 Cassa Clubhouse Way in Knightdale, North Carolina. For more information, call 919-337-9420 or visit the Stoneriver community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar