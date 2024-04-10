Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

News provided by

Lennar Corporation

Apr 10, 2024, 16:30 ET

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 8, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2024.

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact:
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Also from this source

LENNAR ANNOUNCES MODEL GRAND OPENING OF FIVE NEW NEIGHBORHOODS AT TESORO HIGHLANDS IN SANTA CLARITA

LENNAR ANNOUNCES MODEL GRAND OPENING OF FIVE NEW NEIGHBORHOODS AT TESORO HIGHLANDS IN SANTA CLARITA

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community ...
LENNAR IS NOW SELLING AT SETTLERS BROOK IN BUFFALO, MN

LENNAR IS NOW SELLING AT SETTLERS BROOK IN BUFFALO, MN

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Settlers Brook, a charming collection of single-family homes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics