LENNAR BRINGS POPULAR NEXT GEN® HOME DESIGNS TO TAMPA, FL

Lennar announced today that its Next Gen® "Home within A Home" floorplan is now selling at four new master-planned communities across the Tampa market. The Next Gen home design is a transformative design that provides an ideal solution for Tampa-area families living with multiple generations under one roof. Interested home buyers should schedule an appointment to learn more about the Liberation, Lennar Tampa's Next Gen home. The Liberation floorplan is the two-story Next Gen home design that will be offered at the four master-planned communities across both Hillsborough and Manatee County in Tampa. The home offers 3,868 square feet with 824 square feet dedicated to the NextGen suite. The first-floor private Next Gen suite offers a living area, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and garage. The space is ideal for parents living with their adult children or for young adult children that come back to the nest during a time of transition. With a sense of separation while still being connected to the main home, the space can also serve as a home office, home classroom or home gym.

"Multi-generational living has seen a huge uptick in recent years and we've experienced a growing demand across the Tampa market," said Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar. "We are delighted to offer our Next Gen home designs to meet that demand in these stunning master-planned communities. This is the ideal living solution for home buyers because they will have the space for family gatherings plus the privacy of the Next Gen suite all within these highly-amenitized communities that the whole family can enjoy."

The Liberation Next Gen floorplan offers 3,868 square feet, with 824 square feet dedicated to the NextGen suite. The home contains six bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths and offers a free-flowing layout connecting the living spaces on the first floor, along with a lanai for outdoor living. Upstairs is a sprawling loft that separates the lavish owner's suite from four secondary bedrooms.

Lennar is now selling the Next Gen Liberation floorplan at the following Tampa communities:

Triple Creek – Located in Riverview , residents will enjoy access to a resort-style pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center, picnic area, dog park, splash park, basketball court tennis courts, park/green space and trails. Now selling.

, residents will enjoy access to a resort-style pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center, picnic area, dog park, splash park, basketball court tennis courts, park/green space and trails. Now selling. Berry Bay – Located in Wimauma , residents will have exclusive access to a pool, clubhouse, playground, dog park and sports courts to play tennis and basketball. Now selling.

– Located in , residents will have exclusive access to a pool, clubhouse, playground, dog park and sports courts to play tennis and basketball. Now selling. Balm Grove – Located in Wimauma , the community's future amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, dog park and pickleball courts.

, the community's future amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, dog park and pickleball courts. Stonegate Preserve – Located in Palmetto , the community's future amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness, playground and pickleball courts.

All homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost to the homebuyer.

Lennar Tampa will also feature two additional Next Gen homes in the near future. A single-story Next Gen home, which will include 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms across 2,511 square feet and a two-story Next Gen home, which will include 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 3,440 square feet.

For more information on these new home opportunities, please call (844) 478-5431 or visit us here.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

