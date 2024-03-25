LENNAR ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ANGELINE ACTIVE ADULT AMENITY CENTER & CLUBHOUSE

LAND O' LAKES, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has opened the much-anticipated Medley Club at Angeline Active Adult amenity center, built exclusively for the 55-and-better homeowners living within the new 6,200-acre Angeline master-planned community in Land O' Lakes, Florida, developed by Metro Development Group.

Members of the community, Pasco County officials, representatives from Moffitt Cancer Center, members from Metro and Lennar Tampa Associates attended the grand opening celebration which took place on Friday, March 22. The event included a sneak peak of the brand-new amenity center, exclusive for the Angeline Active Adult residents.

"This is a milestone for the 55-and-better component of our exceptional Angeline community," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "Our goal was to mix superior Lennar homes with first-class amenities, placed right at our residents' doorsteps. The opening of these amenities makes that plan a reality, ensuring that our active adult residents can live the Angeline lifestyle every day."

The Angeline master plan spans active adult, single-family, villa and townhome options. Within the Angeline Active Adult collection, the Manors, Estates and Villas offer homes ranging from 1,398 to 2,775 square feet, with 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 to 3 baths. Each boasts a bright, open-concept plan with spacious kitchens, living areas and bedrooms.

All homes also come with the latest in-home automation and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home.

Pricing for homes within the Angeline Active Adult collections begins in the high $200,000s.

In addition to multi-million-dollar amenity and clubhouse features, Angeline homeowners will soon enjoy the community's 100 miles of trails, 3,600 acres of green space, a lagoon, a professionally managed farm providing residents with fresh produce for purchase, and more.

Angeline's anticipated 30,000 new residents will also have access to the 775-acre Moffitt Global Innovation Center, Speros, as well as office and retail space.

Spanning six miles between State Routes 52 and 54, Angeline is located less than 30 minutes from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and the University of South Florida. Nearby recreation can be found at Conner Preserve, a selection of local golf courses and Florida's famed beaches and waterways.

The Angeline Active Adult Welcome Home Center is located inside the brand-new clubhouse at 11233 Banyan Breeze Blvd., Land O' Lakes, Florida 34638. For more information or to book a tour, call (844) 478-5429 or visit the Angeline Active Adult community website.

