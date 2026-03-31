Lennar Announces Three New Townhome Communities Coming to Southwest Florida This Summer

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of three all-new townhome communities in Southwest Florida, introducing attainable, modern, low-maintenance living in three highly connected and fast-growing corridors across the Fort Myers and Cape Coral region:

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, introduces its Briarcliff and Ashford townhome designs to Southwest Florida this summer across three new communities in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral region, offering attainable, low-maintenance living in the area’s fastest-growing corridors.

Palmetta Pines Townhomes – Northeast Cape Coral, ideally located near U.S. 41 and Del Prado Boulevard

Cielo Mar Townhomes – North Fort Myers, just off U.S. 41 and less than 15 minutes from downtown Fort Myers

Orange River Townhomes – Fort Myers, just off Palm Beach Boulevard with convenient access to Interstate 75

"Southwest Florida offers an unmatched lifestyle, and townhomes are redefining how buyers access it," said David Meyers, Lennar Southwest Florida Division Manager. "Lennar's new communities provide a smart entry point into homeownership, combining efficient design, low-maintenance living and attainable pricing. Residents can spend less time on upkeep and more time enjoying year-round sunshine, nearby beaches, golf, boating and waterfront recreation."

Opening this summer, the communities introduce two brand-new townhome designs, Briarcliff and Ashford, to the Southwest Florida market. These two-story, open-concept floor plans are designed to maximize comfort and functionality, ranging from 1,343 to 1,392 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths. Pricing starts in the $200,000s with flexible financing through Lennar Mortgage.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Orange River Townhomes, Palmetta Pines Townhomes, and Cielo Mar Townhomes, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Each community is ideally located just minutes from everyday essentials, major employers, healthcare facilities, top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. With convenient access to US-41 and I-75, residents enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the greater Fort Myers and Cape Coral region.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (239) 208-6417 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/naples-ft-myers/promo/lehlen_townhomes2026.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation