Lennar Expands Northeast Presence with Over 40 New Communities in 2026

HAMILTON, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced plans to welcome more than 3,900 new homeowners and open more than 40 new communities across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland in 2026 as part of its continued strategic expansion in the Northeast. This growth further strengthens Lennar's presence in the Northeast — one the country's tightest housing markets — to expand affordability with new homes and support local economies.

Lennar plans to open more than 40 new communities across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland in 2026 as part of its continued strategic expansion in the Northeast. Coming soon!

"As demand continues to grow, we remain focused on making the path to homeownership in the Northeast as accessible and seamless as possible," said Anthony Mignone, Regional President for Lennar. "By combining desirable locations, thoughtfully designed homes, and an all-in-one buying experience, Lennar is well positioned to meet the needs of today's buyers while continuing to build long-term value across the region."

The Northeast remains uniquely attractive to buyers, offering convenient access to major metropolitan areas and employment centers while maintaining the benefits of community-focused and coastal living. Each community is strategically located in highly rated school districts, near world-class healthcare facilities, major transportation hubs and popular beach destinations.

Anticipated Communities Coming Soon

Freestone Village – Middletown, DE: Now selling, a collection of luxury townhomes, carriage homes, and single-family residences within the Appoquinimink School District, the top ranked school district in the state.

Now selling, a collection of luxury townhomes, carriage homes, and single-family residences within the Appoquinimink School District, the top ranked school district in the state. Vines Creek Crossing – Frankford, DE: Opening summer 2026, new single-family homes blend comfort with coastal convenience, ideally situated between popular Delaware beaches and premier local shopping destinations.

Opening summer 2026, new single-family homes blend comfort with coastal convenience, ideally situated between popular Delaware beaches and premier local shopping destinations. Parkland Trace – Boyds, MD : Now selling, this new master-planned community introduces single-family homes in highly desirable Montgomery County.

: Now selling, this new master-planned community introduces single-family homes in highly desirable Montgomery County. Premier at Monmouth – Monmouth County, NJ: Opening fall 2026, offering single-family residences and townhomes in a New Jersey coastal town with access to highly rated schools.

Opening fall 2026, offering single-family residences and townhomes in a New Jersey coastal town with access to highly rated schools. Shore Pointe at Wall – Wall, NJ: Coming fall 2026, bringing modern townhomes minutes from the coast in a highly sought-after New Jersey location.

Coming fall 2026, bringing modern townhomes minutes from the coast in a highly sought-after New Jersey location. High Pointe at Florham Park – Florham Park, NJ: Coming fall 2026, will offer luxury townhomes in Florham Park, Morris County.

Coming fall 2026, will offer luxury townhomes in Florham Park, Morris County. Broadcast District – Spring Township, PA : Opening fall 2026, connecting more than 400 thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family homes within a dynamic mixed-use development, set alongside top national retailers and adjacent to a satellite Penn State campus. With green spaces, a walking trail, and retail just steps away, this community will be a true live-work-play destination.

– : Opening fall 2026, connecting more than 400 thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family homes within a dynamic mixed-use development, set alongside top national retailers and adjacent to a satellite Penn State campus. With green spaces, a walking trail, and retail just steps away, this community will be a true live-work-play destination. Goose Creek Village – Ashburn, VA: Now open, delivering luxury two-story townhomes with access to top-tier schools and quick connectivity to Washington DC.

Now open, delivering luxury two-story townhomes with access to top-tier schools and quick connectivity to Washington DC. Apple Harvest - Martinsburg, West Virginia: Now selling, offers new single-family homes and townhomes with access to family- focused amenities in Martinsburg, WV.

Homes in each community will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® promise, which incorporates popular upgrades and features including modern appliances, smart home technology, and high-end finishes into the base price of the home.

For more information on these new communities, call 609-349-8258.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation