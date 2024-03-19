LENNAR BEGINS SALES AT BALM GROVE, A NEW MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY BRINGING 14 STUNNING SINGLE-FAMILY HOME DESIGNS TO WIMAUMA, FLORIDA

WIMAUMA, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Balm Grove, its latest additions to the master-planned community in Hillsborough County. Located in Wimauma, Florida, the community brings 14 new one- and two-story home designs to area home shoppers, including Lennar's highly popular Next Gen® multigenerational floorplan.

"With so many home designs and exterior options, Balm Grove gives homebuyers tremendous choice and possibility," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "From first-time buyers to those looking for our sought-after multigenerational plan, we're excited to watch this community and its many master-planned amenities come to life."

Homes at Balm Grove range from 1,555 to 3,868 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half baths. This includes one floorplan from Lennar's popular Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" collection. The Concerto plan, with a dedicated entrance, kitchenette, living space, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and patio, Next Gen® designs are perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest. Pricing at Balm Grove begins in the mid $300,000s.

All homes feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Each home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Balm Grove, this includes solid surface countertops, ceramic tile throughout and stainless steel appliances, along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Balm Grove will enjoy a master-planned lifestyle encompassing over 300 homesites with a future swimming pool, playground, dog park and pickleball courts. Situated in peaceful Wimauma, Florida, Balm Grove is minutes from the 2,000-acre Little Manatee River State Park.

Located just off of Interstate 75, Balm Grove provides easy access to local businesses, hospitals, shopping and dining, and the nearby Little Manatee River State Park. It is just a short drive from downtown Tampa and Florida's famed beaches.

It is also less than ten miles from Lennar's new Townes at Southshore Pointe townhomes community in Ruskin, Florida, now selling by appointment only.

Children living at Balm Grove will be served by the Hillsborough County School District.

Balm Grove is currently selling out of the nearby Berry Bay community at 4970 Eagle Rock Dr, Wimauma, FL 33598. The future Balm Grove Welcome Home Center will be located at 13183 Violet Flame Ave. in Wimauma, Florida. For more information, call (844) 478-5429 or visit the Balm Grove community website .

