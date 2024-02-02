LENNAR BEGINS SALES AT STONEGATE PRESERVE, NEW AMENITY-RICH MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITYIN PALMETTO, FLORIDA

PALMETTO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at Stonegate Preserve, a brand new single-family home master-planned community being built in Palmetto, Florida in Manatee County. At completion, Stonegate Preserve will total almost 800 homes with a wide range of home designs and will have an amenity-rich lifestyle including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground and pickleball courts.

Lennar is now selling at Stonegate Preserve, a brand new amenity-rich master-planned community in Palmetto, Florida.

Lennar is offering fifteen floorplans across three unique home collections at Stonegate Preserve: The Manors, The Estates and The Executives. Home designs range from 2,189 to 3,868 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half baths. All homes at Stonegate Preserve feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, spacious kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Pricing at Stonegate Preserve begins in the mid $400,000s.

The Manors encompasses three brand-new floorplans: Vail, Stowe and Greylock. Lennar's popular Next Gen® multi-generational "Home Within a Home" floorplan, the Liberation, is available within The Executives collection. With a dedicated entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and lanai, Next Gen® models are perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

"Stonegate Preserve brings a premier new master-planned living opportunity to the fast-growing and highly popular Manatee County," said Steve Smith, Division President of Lennar's Tampa Division. "With fifteen home design options and ample amenity space to relax and play, Stonegate Preserve provides future residents the ideal home for their individual needs, in a vibrant and active community."

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stonegate Preserve, this includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, ceramic tile and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Stonegate Preserve will enjoy a master-planned lifestyle offering a resort-style clubhouse with pool, fitness facility, pickleball court and playground.

The community is located just off of U.S. Route 301, providing convenient access to Tampa and St. Petersburg, the Ellenton Premium Outlets, numerous state and regional parks, Anna Maria Island and Florida's many famed beaches.

Lennar is now actively selling homes at Stonegate Preserve from the Welcome Home Center at its nearby Prosperity Lakes community, located at 13627 Sunset Sapphire Ct. in Palmetto, Florida.

Four professionally designed model homes are now under construction at Stonegate Preserve, with a grand opening expected by Summer 2024. When complete, Stonegate Preserve Welcome Home Center will be located at 11306 71st Ter E. in Palmetto, Florida.

For more information on Stonegate Preserve, call (855) 579-0278 or visit the Stonegate Preserve community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

