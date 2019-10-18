Lennar Brings First Single-Family Detached 55+ Active Adult Community to Ontario

"Esperanza has been highly-anticipated and presents a unique opportunity for 55+ homebuyers," said Mark Torres, Division President for Lennar's Inland Empire Division. "We have implemented smart design features in the homes and throughout the community in order to provide the ultimate lifestyle experience for Esperanza's residents."

The new community offers nine floorplans for home shoppers to choose from, available in a variety of elevation styles. Sizes range from approximately 1,381 to 2,135 square feet with two to three bedrooms and up to two and one-half bathrooms.

The three home collections within Esperanza, Tejara, Vivir and Modena, each present their own distinctive collection of single-story floorplans that provide modern living spaces ideal for active adults with low maintenance designs and expansive outdoor patios for entertaining. The homes showcase Everything's Included® features for style and luxury and Thoughtful Design® details to accommodate a variety of lifestyle needs, all at no additional cost.

Esperanza offers a recreation-rich setting for those ready to embrace an active, social and balanced lifestyle. In the heart of the community is La Jolla Club, an expansive clubhouse with amenities both inside and out. Several gathering spaces, including one perfect for casual or upscale events, are located inside along with an impressive full-service bar, catering kitchen, fitness center, movement studio, craft area, game tables, wine lockers and more. Outside is a cabana-lined resort-style beach-entry swimming pool, relaxing spa, full outdoor kitchen, several fire pits, dining areas, bocce ball, a future park, dog parks, pickleball courts, community garden and more.

The event will take place at the Esperanza Welcome Home Center, located inside the recreation center at 4233 E. Sonrisa Privado in Ontario. For more information visit www.livingesperanza.com or call (888) 203-9186.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

