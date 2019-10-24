Lennar Brings Newest Townhome Community "The Bakery" To The Heart Of Downtown Indianapolis

"The Bakery sits on the site of a former Omar Bakery, so we've named this community as a nod to the history of its downtown location while, at the same time, adding modern features that celebrate the growth and regeneration of the area," said Lennar Indianapolis Division President Craig Jensen. "It's a fun and thoughtful combination that we believe will resonate extremely well with buyers and give them an amazing place to call home."

Floorplans at The Bakery range from 1,710 to 2,295 square feet, with three bedrooms, two full and two half baths, and two-car attached garages. Each townhome integrates living, kitchen and bedroom spaces into a contemporary open concept design featuring Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program.

With Everything's Included®, The Bakery homeowners will receive Lennar's most popular options and upgrades built into the base price of the home, including items such as smart home technology, upgraded kitchens, quartz countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, crown molding in main living areas, a fireplace and a spa-inspired master bathroom. All townhomes at The Bakery are also Wi-Fi Certified and include lawn maintenance and snow removal in the HOA fees. Pricing begins in the $350,000s.

Located just one mile from Massachusetts Avenue, The Bakery is within walking distance of premier shopping, restaurants and entertainment, including the free-spirited cultural hub of Mass Ave Arts District. The Bakery is also directly adjacent to the fields, parks and playgrounds of the Frank and Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park, and sits next to the Monon Trail, a paved path that is perfect for walking, running, rollerblading and biking.

For commuting residents, The Bakery sits at the confluence of Interstates 65 and 70, offering a quick and easy connection to the entire greater Indianapolis market. The community is served by the Indianapolis Public Schools system.

For more on The Bakery, visit the community at 1523 Bellefontaine St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202 or call (317) 659-3200. Additional information is available online at the The Bakery Community Website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Related Links

https://www.lennar.com

