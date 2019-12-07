Lennar Celebrates Grand Opening Of Manchester Estates Luxury Townhomes In Popular Zionsville, Indiana

Following the grand opening, regular model home hours at Manchester Estates will be 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"Zionsville is a fast-growing, dynamic community filled with young workers and young families," said Craig Jensen, Lennar Indianapolis Division President. "It is perfect for the high-end townhomes provided at Manchester Estates. We are so pleased to debut this Everything's Included community in this outstanding location."

Manchester Estates offers three, three-story floorplans – The Madison, Meridian III and Talbott II. Ranging from 2,073 to 2,295 square feet, each townhome has three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a two-car attached garage. Interiors bring living, kitchen and bedroom spaces together in a contemporary, open concept design. They are further enhanced with premium upgrades such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Wi-Fi Certified™ home designs.

These amenities are part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which delivers the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades as part of the base price of the home. In addition to smart home technology and upgraded kitchens and baths, this includes features like luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas and upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. As part of the community's low-maintenance lifestyle, residents also receive weekly lawn maintenance and winter snow removal. Pricing begins at $290,000.

Manchester Estates is within walking distance to the Village of Zionsville, featuring premier dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents also have direct access to the 7-mile Zionsville Rail Trail biking and walking path and can enjoy the area's many playgrounds, parks and athletic fields.

The community is conveniently connected to the greater Indianapolis market via Interstates 65, 865, 465 and Highway 421, which are all just minutes away. The community is served by Eagle Elementary School, Zionsville West Middle School and Zionsville High School, part of the Zionsville School District.

For more on Manchester Estates, visit the community at 938 Parkway Dr., Zionsville, Indiana, 46074 or call (317) 659-3200. Additional information is available online at the Manchester Estates community website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

