LENNAR DEBUTS MAPLE RIDGE, FIRST COMMUNITY IN FRANKLINTON, NC, TO MEET RISING DEMAND FOR AFFORDABLE HIGH-QUALITY NEW HOMES

News provided by

Lennar Corporation

31 Aug, 2023, 19:15 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is debuting its first community – Maple Ridge – with large, tree lined homesites located in the historic city of Franklinton to meet rising demand for affordable high-quality new homes within an easy commute to Wake Forest and US-401.

Lennar’s Maple Ridge offers three spacious and inviting single-family floor plans ranging from 2,476 to 3,000 square feet, with prices starting from the high $300s. Located just minutes from the shops and restaurants of Franklinton and Wake Forest, the Maple Ridge community includes a dog park and recreational trails.
"Maple Ridge gives homebuyers the unique opportunity to own a new home in a quiet community, minutes from employment centers and within a highly rated school district." said Robert Smart, Lennar Raleigh Division President. "These thoughtfully designed homes make it easy to entertain or work from home with free-flowing floor plans, smart home technology and quality construction."

All Maple Ridge homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences such as Ring video doorbells, keyless entries, and smart thermostats. They are part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where popular options and a host of other carefully curated interior details and designer fixtures are included in the home price. Homebuyers can select homes with a wide range of popular exterior features, including screened porches.

Maple Ridge's three floor plans – Madison, Leighton and Tessa – include four to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms. All plans include a first-floor guest suite and formal dining. The Madison plan includes a study while the Leighton and Tessa plans include a second-floor game room.

Maple Ridge is open by appointment only. For more information on these new Franklinton homes, call 919-516-9130 or visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/north-carolina/raleigh/franklinton/maple-ridge.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

