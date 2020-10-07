Lennar Debuts New Limited-Release Homesites At Attainable Prices In St. Cloud, Florida

Interested home shoppers are invited to visit Lennar.com/OH to join an interest list, get pre-qualified, then set up a VIP appointment with Lennar's Internet Sales team – a group of experts dedicated to guiding homebuyers through Lennar's "Safe & Simple" homebuying process. This includes providing buyers with step-by-step assistance with the prequalification process, selecting a homesite, reserving and purchasing their home.

"We recognize that the need for safe and affordable housing exists in the Orlando market," said Brock Nicholas, Orlando Division President for Lennar. "We are proud to test these floorplans at Old Hickory and provide families an opportunity to establish themselves and build a future in their very own Lennar dream home."

These three brand new, exclusive floorplans range from 1,266 to 1,313 square feet and include three bedrooms, two baths and one-and-a-half to two-car garages. Each home design features spacious living areas, center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites.

Through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, these limited release homes offer today's most popular options and upgrades built into the base price of the home. This includes GE stainless steel appliances, custom-fit blinds, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, LED lighting throughout the home, a Honeywell Programmable T6 Pro thermostat and other carefully selected design upgrades that make a house a home, so that homeowners can focus on enjoying time with friends and loved ones.

The new affordable and attainable pricing home collection is located in the new Lennar community of Old Hickory, a master planned neighborhood offering a resort-style swimming pool, shaded cabana, children's playground, landscaped walking trails and a dog park. The community is surrounded by more than 20 acres of wetlands, placing wildlife preserves and hiking trails minutes from every home doorstep in the collection.

The Old Hickory community is minutes from the Florida Turnpike, a close drive to Kissimmee and Orlando, and less than an hour from Florida's famed beaches. Locally, residents will enjoy neighborhood shopping and dining, the recreation of East Lake Tohopekaliga, the technology of the 500-acre NeoCity and hometown weekend attractions like the Harmony Farmers Market.

Children living in the Old Hickory community will have the opportunity to attend Hickory Tree Elementary School, St. Cloud Middle School and Harmony High School, all part of Osceola County Schools.

For more information, call 866-645-8411or visit us online at Lennar.com/OH.

