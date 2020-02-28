Lennar Debuts Republic Meadows in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, announces the grand opening of Republic Meadows in San Antonio's popular Brooks City Base area. Home shoppers will have the choice of nine different floorplans to choose from at a variety of price points providing ample options to meet the needs of families at every stage of life.

"Lennar at Republic Meadows will provide families an affordable new home option. Rather than having to rent or purchase a used home, they will have the opportunity to own new," said Brian Barron, Division President of Lennar San Antonio. "New homeowners should expect a lavish living experience at a low cost."

Ranging in size from 466 to 1,950 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, the homes at Republic Meadows offer one to four bedrooms and one to two-and-a-half baths. Prices start from the $130,000s.

Republic Meadows will offer homeowners Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program that provides upgraded features at no extra cost; including granite countertops, luxury hard surface flooring, and a full stainless-steel appliance package.

Republic Meadows is located in Southeast San Antonio only four miles away from Brooks City Base and offers easy access to Loop 410 and Interstate 37. City Base's new East and West shopping centers are in close proximity; offering fine dining experiences, shopping, major grocery stores, and popular entertainment for the entire family! Republic Meadow's convenient location is a short drive from downtown and less than 20 minutes from the airport.

For more information about Republic Meadows, please visit www.lennar.com/sanantonio or call 210-393-8095.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

