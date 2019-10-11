Lennar Debuts Three New Communities Within Masterplanned Community of Pacific Village on Saturday, October 12

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, today announced plans to unveil three stunning new communities in Rancho Peñasquitos, Calif. Situated within the highly-amenitized masterplanned community of Pacific Village, The Commons, The Pavilion and The Promenade, offer beautiful attached and single-family home options. Home shoppers are invited to tour three stunning model homes on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lennar's Grand Opening celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We look forward to introducing these stunning new communities to North County San Diego," said Bill Ostrem, Division President for Lennar San Diego. "Situated in Rancho Peñasquitos' acclaimed Poway School District, Pacific Village is a great place for a new start with beautiful new homes that provide a low maintenance lifestyle and future amenities that include a recreation center with swimming pool and spa, a lush park and an event lawn for events and gatherings that foster a sense of community."

The Promenade at Pacific Village offers four upscale, attached townhome floorplans to choose from. The homes range in size from approximately 1,611 to 2,214 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms. Prices start from the low $600,000s.

The Pavilion at Pacific Village includes three distinctive floorplans of attached townhomes. The townhomes range from approximately 1,454 to 2,005 square feet. Offering two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, pricing starts from the mid $600,000s. Two of the three plans feature private rear yards.

The Commons at Pacific Village offers the only collection of single-family homes at the masterplan. With three distinctive floorplans in total, sizes range from approximately 1,935 to 2,270 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in each plan, along with low maintenance yards. Pricing starts from the low $800,000s.

Every new Lennar home comes complete with high-end features and upgrades at no additional cost thanks to the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. Items such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, integrated home automation, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs and more come included as standard.

Homeowners at Pacific Village will enjoy access to private amenities that offer an active lifestyle. The recreation center will feature a swimming pool, spa with shower facilities, park and picnic area all within steps from the homes at the three premier communities. Plus, the community will offer an event lawn for special events and community gatherings. Pacific Village is also located in close proximity to shopping, dining, freeways and entertainment. A great value for a community where residents will also save from no Mello Roos.

The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 10943 Tyler Way in San Diego. For information, visit www.lennar.com/sandiego or call (858) 284-4325.

