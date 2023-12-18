LENNAR GROWS NEW YORK PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF 1,273 HOMESITES IN TUXEDO RESERVE MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

TUXEDO, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, proudly announces the acquisition of nine neighborhoods totaling 1,273 homesites in the Tuxedo Reserve (formerly known as Tuxedo Farms) master-planned community located in Tuxedo, New York from Related Companies. With expertise across the homebuying spectrum, Lennar will offer a variety of townhomes, stacked townhomes, single-family and Active Adult neighborhoods.

Situated in New York's southern Orange County, Tuxedo Reserve will offer the winning combination of convenient commutable access to New York City and Northern New Jersey while embodying a small town feel. Home shoppers will have an opportunity to own a brand-new home in a master-planned community complemented by exciting amenities including hiking and biking trails, sports courts and a clubhouse.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the New York market and to have the opportunity to bring our design expertise and industry leading innovation to this one-of-a-kind location in this prestigious setting," said Anthony Mignone, New Jersey / New York Division President for Lennar. "We look forward to partnering with the Town of Tuxedo, New York to make this master-planned community a destination of choice for those desirous of the Hudson Valley home ownership lifestyle."

With a grand opening planned for the second half of 2024, Lennar will offer all-new home designs that feature large-scale open living spaces and thoughtful design details suited for the way people live, work and play today. For more information, please visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/new-jersey/new-jersey/promo/cjhlen_tuxedo_reserve.

About Lennar Corporation 
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

Media Contact:
Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

