LENNAR INTRODUCES THE TOWNES AT BAYOU HEIGHTS, A NEW GATED TOWNHOME ENCLAVE IN PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at the Townes at Bayou Heights, a collection of 32 brand new townhomes within a gated enclave in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Lennar introduces The Townes at Bayou Heights, a new gated townhome community in Pinellas Park, FL. With floorplans ranging from 1,801 to 2,466 square feet, pricing for the townhomes begins in the mid $400,000s.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Tampa Bay market by bringing townhomes with the design, comfort and quality that Lennar is known for to Pinellas Park," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "It's the best of urban living, enhanced by a host of nearby parks and beaches that active outdoor enthusiast will fall in love with."

Townhomes at Bayou Heights range from 1,801 to 2,466 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The all-two-story floorplans – Capri, Palmero, Marisol and Verona – offer contemporary open-concept designs that maximize space and flow easily between modern kitchens, generous living areas, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Each townhome includes an attached two-car garage and features modern exteriors with complimentary color palettes to differentiate each unique residence.

Every townhome also offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Townes at Bayou Heights, this includes quartz countertops, ceramic tile throughout and stainless steel appliances, along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Pricing for townhomes at Townes at Bayou Heights begins in the mid $400,000s.

Residents at Townes at Bayou Heights will enjoy a future pool and cabana amenity, and a location surrounded by local shopping and dining. It is a quick drive to Florida's award-winning beaches, downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport. The community also sits immediately adjacent to the Helen S. Howarth Community Park offering a recreation center, equestrian center, dog park, sports courts and fields, nature trail, picnic pavilions and a playground.

Townes at Bayou Heights is located at 9595 66th St. N in Pinellas Park, Florida. The community is selling by appointment only. For more information, call (844) 478-5429 or visit the Townes at Bayou Heights community website.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

