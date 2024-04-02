LENNAR IS NOW SELLING AT SETTLERS BROOK IN BUFFALO, MN

Single-family homes from the $300,000s

BUFFALO, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Settlers Brook, a charming collection of single-family homes located in Buffalo, MN. Settlers Brook is Lennar's first community in the city of Buffalo and offers six two story and split-level home designs to choose from. Interested homebuyers are invited to explore the beautiful new model home and experience the exceptional lifestyle that Settlers Brook has to offer. Visit the community website for more information.

"We are delighted to bring these thoughtfully designed two story and split-level, single-family homes to the highly desirable Buffalo market at an affordable price," said Lennar's Minnesota Division President, Bill Burgess. "The timeless architecture and thoughtful design details combined with Buffalo's mix of small-town charm and recreation make Settlers Brook a top choice for homebuyers seeking to plant roots in a one-of-a-kind community."

Home designs within Settlers Brook range from 938 to 2,498 square feet and contain two to four bedrooms and one to three baths with two to three car garages. The split-level floorplans are Crosby, Emily and Baxter. The two-story floorplans are Biscayne, Marquette and Berkley. Each home design offers contemporary open-concept designs that maximize space and flow easily between spacious kitchens that flow seamlessly to generously-sized Great Rooms and living areas, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. The three split-level floorplans feature a vaulted kitchen, Great Room and dining room.

The exterior styles of the homes range from traditional to contemporary. Pricing at Settlers Brook begins in the $300,000s.

Each home within Settlers Brook also offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Settlers Brook, this includes quartz countertops, full-height ceramic tile backsplash, soft close cabinet doors, LED kitchen downlights and an undermount stainless steel sink along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. The homes also include smart home features such as Schlage Encode smart deadbolt, structured wiring for multi-media use, Honeywell T6 Smart Thermostat Wi-Fi and Ring Pro video doorbell.

Residents of Settlers Brook will enjoy convenient shopping and dining in Downtown Buffalo, ample outdoor recreation at local parks and nearby Wild March Golf Club as well as convenient access to Highway 55. The community will also be home to a future city park.

The community is also close to Buffalo Lake, giving residents ample options for recreation and entertainment. Residents will also have the opportunity to escape to Pulaski Lake which offers fishing and outdoor recreation. Children of the community will have the opportunity to attend schools within the Buffalo–Hanover–Montrose School District.

Buffalo represents the ideal mix of small community charm and suburban amenities. The city offers a charming downtown area along with various large retailers located on the main highways. Buffalo is located just outside the Twin Cities Metro area approximately 42 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis.

Settlers Brook is located at 703 Erickson Lane, Buffalo, MN 55313. For more information, call (952) 273-0485 or visit the Settlers Brook community website.

