LENNAR KICKS OFF SALES AT TOWNES AT SOUTHSHORE POINTE, BRINGING PREMIERE, ATTRACTIVELY PRICED TOWNHOME LIVING TO RUSKIN, FLORIDA

RUSKIN, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Townes at Southshore Pointe, offering brand new, contemporary townhomes at an exceptional price point, just south of greater Tampa.

Lennar’s Tampa Division is now selling at Townes at Southshore Pointe, a new townhome community in Ruskin, Fl. With prices starting in the $200,000s, Townes at Southshore Pointe opens the door of home ownership to a wide range of future residents.

"Townes at Southshore Pointe are beautifully designed and finished, giving homebuyers the opportunity to own their own Lennar home with pricing that begins in the high $200,000s," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "This will be a valuable addition to the community and opens the door of home ownership to a wide range of future residents ready to enjoy the best that the Southshore Area of Tampa has to offer."

Townhomes at Southshore Pointe range from 1,513 to 1,634 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The all-two-story floorplans – Windsor, Glenmoor and Hampton – offer convenient, open-concept designs that maximize space and flow easily between modern kitchens, generous living areas, versatile loft spaces, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites.

Each townhome includes covered patios, an attached one-car garage and modern exteriors with complimentary color palettes that differentiate each unique residence.

Every townhome also offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Townes at Southshore Pointe, this includes solid surface countertops, ceramic tile throughout and stainless steel appliances, along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Pricing for townhomes at Townes at Southshore Pointe begins in the high $200,000s.

Residents at Townes at Southshore Pointe will enjoy a future pool and cabana amenity exclusive to residents, and a location surrounded by major highways for convenient commutes across the Tampa Bay area.

The popular Bahia and Apollo beaches are a short drive away, as are neighborhood shopping and dining, and world-class medical services at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Townes at Southshore Pointe is located at 222 Tulip Banded Way in Ruskin, Florida. The community is selling by appointment only. For more information, call (844) 478-5429 or visit the Townes at Southshore Pointe community website.

