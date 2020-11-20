Lennar Launches New Market Serving Upstate South Carolina; Announces Area's First Lennar Home Community - Bird Quarry

"South Carolina's Upstate is known for its quality of life, welcoming cities and and highly ranked schools – all things that have places like Greensville and Spartanburg growing very quickly," said Henninger. "We are thrilled to bring our beautiful Lennar home designs and customer-committed sales teams to this part of the state to help meet a growing demand among homebuyers. In short, we're here to do what we do best – which is to build truly special homes and neighborhoods where families can make the most of every day."

Collectively, the cities of Greenville, Spartanburg and nearby Anderson, South Carolina, represent a population of approximately 1.5 million residents that is growing steadily year-over-year. Greenville, in particular, ranks as the second highest in the state for per-capita income.

Lennar's new Upstate community, Bird Quarry, will sit in the heart of historic Greer, South Carolina. It will offer Lennar's popular Meadows ranch homes, with welcoming, open-concept floorplans ranging from 1,800 to 2,798 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Each home at Bird Quarry will feature generous living areas, center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. All homes will also offer Lennar's Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Bird Quarry this includes stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, designer flooring collections, stone and brick facades and a landscaping packages to fit each unique homesite.

Homes at Bird Quarry offer whole-home connectivity and conveniences like wireless switch and access points, and WiFi-enabled front door locks and thermostats. Sales at Bird Quarry will begin in mid November. Pricing start at $256,999.

Residents of Bird Quarry will enjoy ponds, tree-lined streets and natural common areas that mix seamlessly with the natural and outdoorsy settings of the Greenville area while also sitting just minutes from Upstate's quaint downtowns, dining and entertainment, and robust employment centers dotting the "Charlanta" mega-region.

Children living at Bird Quarry are served by Reidville Elementary School, Florence Chapel Middle and James F. Byrnes High School.

Interested buyers are invited to call 888-208-4555 or visit the Bird Quarry community website or www.lennar.com to set up a VIP appointment with Lennar's Internet Sales team – a group of experts dedicated to making the homebuying experience "Safe & Simple." This includes step-by-step prequalification assistance, virtual and guided tours with a Lennar New Home Consultant.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

