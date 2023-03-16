LENNAR NOW SELLING TOWNHOMES AT THE WORLD-CLASS ANGELINE MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN LAND O' LAKES, FLORIDA

LAND O' LAKES, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the start of sales at three stunning townhome collections within Angeline, Metro Development Group's cutting-edge master-planned community focused on health and wellness in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Lennar is now selling at three stunning townhome collections within Angeline, Metro Development Group’s cutting-edge master-planned community in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. The townhome collections offer nine thoughtfully designed floorplans ranging from 1,513 to 2,466 square feet with bright, open living spaces and gourmet kitchens. Lennar’s townhomes at Angeline offer from two to four bedrooms and two baths. Floorplans include generous living spaces and resort-style owner’s suites. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s.

Home to the state-of-the-art H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute (Speros), the 6,200-acre Angeline encompasses exceptional amenities including a community farm, 3,600 acres of green space, up to 100 miles of trails for walking, jogging and biking, and a recreational lagoon offering acres of clear, blue waters with endless beachfront activities.

"Angeline is a one-of-a-kind community that transforms Pasco County and sets a new standard for a health and wellness lifestyle," said Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar. "We are excited to welcome the first home shoppers to a destination community unlike any other in the market."

Lennar's three new townhome collections – The Townhomes, The Town Estates and the Town Executives – offer nine thoughtfully-designed floorplans ranging from 1,513 to 2,466 square feet and containing two to four bedrooms and two baths. Each floorplan provides a bright, open design with generous living spaces, gourmet kitchen and resort-style owner's suite, as well as an attached garage. Pricing for the Angeline Townhomes begins in the high $200,000s.

All townhomes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Angeline, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, Moen® faucets, brand-new washer and dryer, LED lighting, low-maintenance ceramic tile floors and high-efficiency heating and air conditioning systems.

Moffit's 750-acre Life Sciences Research Park (Speros) – larger than downtown Tampa – will be one of the leading facilities of its type in the world. The community will also feature an onsite school and the fastest internet service in the nation. The Angeline Academy of Innovation STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Middle and High School is slated to open in Angeline in August 2023. A K-5 school is also part of the future master-planned community.

Spanning six miles between State Routes 52 and 54, Angeline is located less than 30 minutes from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and the University of South Florida. Nearby recreation can be found at Conner Preserve, a selection of local golf courses and Florida's famed beaches and waterways. A future regional park will be built at Angeline in the coming years.

The current Angeline Townhomes Welcome Home Center is located at 11342 Flora Crew Ct. in Land O' Lakes, Florida. For more information or to book a tour, call (844) 478-9428, visit the Angeline Townhomes community website or visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

