LENNAR NOW SELLING TOWNHOMES AT VIBRANT MIRADA MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN SAN ANTONIO, FL

Mirada's Uniquely Active Lifestyle Built Around Nation's Largest Clear-Water Recreational Lagoon

SAN ANTONIO, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that sales have commenced at three highly desirable townhome collections within Mirada, the vibrant master-planned community featuring the soon to be nation's largest recreational lagoon offering an unparalleled beach lifestyle in the heart of Pasco County, Florida. The new collections – The Townhomes, The Town Estates and The Town Executives – offer nine beautiful townhome floorplans showcasing Lennar's trademark quality and thoughtful design details.

Lennar is now selling at three stunning townhome collections within Mirada, the vibrant master-planned community featuring the soon to be nation’s largest recreational lagoon offering an unparalleled beach lifestyle in the heart of Pasco County, Florida. Ranging from 1,513 to 2,466 square feet, each floorplan offers bright, open living spaces, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner’s suites.

"Mirada is a magnificent destination community in Pasco County anchored by the future stunning 15-acre clear-water lagoon," said Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar. "The community's breathtaking entrance and tree-lined streets accentuate the amenities to fulfill the dreams of homebuyers across the spectrum. Lennar's new collections offer a rare opportunity to live in a place anyone would be proud to call home."

Lennar's townhomes at Mirada range from 1,513 to 2,466 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two baths. Each two-story model offers bright, open designs with generous living spaces, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner's suites, as well as attached garages. Pricing for the new Mirada townhome collections begins in the high $200,000s.

All townhomes feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, offering the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades as part of the base price of the home. At Mirada, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, brand-new washer and dryer, LED lighting, low-maintenance ceramic tile floors and high-efficiency heating and air conditioning system.

Coming soon, Lennar will also offer two stunning collections of single-family homes within Mirada - The Manors II and The Estates II. Both collections will include single-story and two-story home designs ranging from 1,267 to 3,326 square feet. The homes will offer three to six bedrooms and two to three baths.

As residents of Mirada, homeowners will enjoy access and other special benefits at the future 15-acre Mirada Lagoon, the largest clear-water recreational lagoon in the nation, delivering an active beach lifestyle with swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding and other water sports – or just lounging at the bar or playing in the sand.

Mirada's neighborhoods are linked by miles of paved paths and nature trails for walking and biking in an area renowned for bird watching and native flora and fauna. A children's playground and dog park are among the first parks in the community, with even more planned as Mirada continues to grow.

The future Advent Health Facility sits at the entrance to Mirada and will offer an array of health services.

Mirada is just minutes from I-75, placing it a short drive from downtown Tampa, Florida's famed beaches and waterways, and some of the area's most popular dining and retail, including Tampa Premium Outlets and The Shops at Wiregrass.

Children living at Mirada are served by San Antonio Elementary School, Pasco Middle School, and Pasco High School. County-wide STEM schools Innovation Preparatory Academy (grades K-8) and Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation (grades 9-12) also serve the Mirada community.

The current Mirada Townhome Welcome Home Center is located in the Active Adult clubhouse at 31800 Cannon Rush Dr, San Antonio, FL 33576. For more information or to book a tour, call (844) 477-8218, visit the Mirada community website or visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

