Lennar Purchases 61 Homesites At Soundview Estates In Bremerton, WA

BREMERTON, Wash., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, announced today that it has purchased 61 homesites at Soundview Estates from Custom Home Development, Inc. Lennar is set to break ground on the first homes this month. The community will debut with three model homes in Spring 2020.

"We are incredibly excited to create this new home opportunity in such a beautiful and special setting. The surrounding area boasts stunning panoramic views of the area's mountain ranges, Puget Sound, Bremerton Naval Yard, and some of the Seattle skyline," said Bill Salvesen, Division President of Lennar Seattle. "We're thrilled to team up with Harbor Custom Development, Inc. and the City of Bremerton to bring this new community to life."

The new masterplan community of Soundview Estates, developed by Harbor Custom Development, Inc., was passionately designed and expertly crafted in order to capitalize on the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. "It is a pleasure to be working with Lennar on our signature subdivision," said Sterling Griffin, President of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Meticulous planning and thoughtful design details were incorporated throughout the community. A future green belt, parks and stunning streetscapes will only add to the brilliance that is Soundview Estates.

Each new home Lennar builds at Soundview Estates will come complete with the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. It provides high-end features and popular upgrades, such as slab-quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ designs at no additional cost.

Lennar offers four distinctive floorplans at Soundview Estates, including a highly-coveted one-story home named the Hamilton. The Hamilton is the first Lennar rambler home design in the area to be available in years. The homes range in size from approximately 1,669 to 2,704 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to two and one-half bathrooms. Prices will start tentatively in the low $400,000s.

Join the VIP list online or contact a Lennar Internet Sales Consultant today at 855-860-9574 to learn more.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc., founded in 2014, is an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle. The Company acquires land, procures entitlements, constructs project infrastructure, and builds high quality homes under its Harbor Custom Homes brand in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. For more information about Harbor Custom Development, Inc, please visit, www.harborcustomdev.com.

SOURCE Lennar

Related Links

http://www.lennar.com

