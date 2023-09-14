Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net earnings per diluted share of $3.87 $3.91 , excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments

Net earnings of $1.1 billion

Deliveries increased 8% to 18,559 homes

New orders increased 37% to 19,666 homes; new orders dollar value increased 30% to $8.6 billion

Backlog of 21,321 homes with a dollar value of $9.9 billion

Total revenues of $8.7 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.5 billion Gross margin on home sales of 24.4% S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 7.0% Net margin on home sales of 17.4%

Financial Services operating earnings of $148 million

Multifamily operating loss of $9 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $26 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 billion

Years supply of owned homesites of 1.5 years and controlled homesites of 73%

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.6 billion revolving credit facility

revolving credit facility Homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.5%

Redeemed $425 million of 5.875% homebuilding senior notes due November 2024

of 5.875% homebuilding senior notes due Repurchased $50 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in fiscal year 2024

aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in fiscal year 2024 Repurchased 3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $366 million

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2023. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 were $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 of $1.5 billion, or $5.03 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments in both years and one-time items in the prior year, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 were $1.1 billion or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 of $1.5 billion or $5.18 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "Market conditions remained constructive for new homebuilders during our third quarter, as the Fed continued to use tighter money supply and higher interest rates as tools to battle inflation, while enabling continued economic growth. At the same time, short housing supply, absorbed by strong primary and pent-up demand, continued to define a strong sales environment. Homebuilders continued to use incentives, including buy-downs, to offset rising interest rates and tighter capital, which limit affordability. Our solid third quarter performance reflects strong strategic focus, and even as the month of August saw another uptick in interest rates, we were able to continue to drive sales pace."

Mr. Miller continued, "Against this backdrop, our third quarter earnings were $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.03 per diluted share last year. Our average sales price per home delivered was $448,000 in the third quarter, compared to almost $500,000 last year, and our home deliveries were 18,559, up 8%, and our new orders were 19,666, up 37%, year over year. Our homebuilding gross margin in the third quarter was 24.4%, reflecting cost reductions, and with homebuilding S,G&A expenses of 7.0%, led to a 17.4% net margin."

"While our operating performance remained strong, we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet and our future. During the quarter, we repaid $475 million of debt and repurchased $366 million of our common stock ending the quarter with homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.5%, the lowest in our history, no borrowings on our $2.6 billion revolver and cash of $3.9 billion. With cash on hand exceeding our debt, and with overall liquidity of $6.5 billion, our balance sheet has never been in a stronger position."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, we continued the execution of our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 1.5 years from 2.2 years and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 73% from 69% year over year.

Operationally, our cycle time during the quarter was down 32 days sequentially as the improving supply chain and labor market positively impacted our production times. Concurrently, the Lennar Machine continued to drive sales pace in concert with production. Accordingly, quarterly starts and sales pace were 4.9 homes and 5.2 homes per community, respectively, and we ended the third quarter with approximately 1,400 completed, unsold homes, about one home per community."

Mr. Miller concluded, "As the Fed continues to focus on its goal of reducing inflation, we have remained vigilant and focused on our operating strategies. As we look ahead to our fourth quarter, we expect to deliver between 21,500 to 22,500 homes with a gross margin between 24.4% to 24.6%. We will continue to fortify our balance sheet with significant liquidity and operate from a position of strength, repurchasing stock and reducing debt, thus enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies and outperform in periods of growth as well as uncertainty."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2023 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 2% in the third quarter of 2023 to $8.3 billion from $8.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 9% decrease in average sales price of home deliveries, partially offset by an 8% increase in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries increased to 18,559 homes in the third quarter of 2023 from 17,248 homes in the third quarter of 2022. The average sales price of homes delivered was $448,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $491,000 in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market and product mix.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.0 billion, or 24.4%, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.5 billion, or 29.2%, in the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, gross margins decreased because revenues per square foot decreased year over year as the Company priced homes to market, which was partially offset by a decrease in costs per square foot due to lower material costs. In addition, land costs increased year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $583 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $486 million in the third quarter of 2022. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 7.0% in the third quarter of 2023, from 5.8% in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the use of brokers due to current market conditions.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $148 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $63 million in the third quarter of 2022. In 2022, the operating earnings included a $36 million one-time charge due to an increase in a litigation accrual related to a court judgment. Excluding this one-time charge, operating earnings were $99 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in operating earnings in 2023 was primarily due to a higher profit per locked loan in the Company's mortgage business as a result of higher margins, and higher lock volume because of an increased capture rate. There was also an increase in profitability in the Company's title business primarily due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating earnings of $46 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $26 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating loss of $118 million in the third quarter of 2022.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2023 COMPARED TO

NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales were $22.0 billion and $22.1 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Revenues were flat primarily because of a 6% increase in the number of home deliveries, which was offset by a 6% decrease in average sales price of home deliveries. New home deliveries increased to 49,292 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2023 from 46,335 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. The average sales price of homes delivered was $448,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to $479,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the nine months ended August 31, 2023 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market and product mix.

Gross margins on home sales were $5.0 billion, or 22.9%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to $6.4 billion, or 28.7%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. During the nine months ended August 31, 2023, gross margins decreased because revenues per square foot decreased year over year as the Company priced homes to market and costs per square foot increased primarily due to higher material and labor costs. In addition, land costs increased year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.5 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 7.0% in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, from 6.3% in the nine months ended August 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in the use of brokers due to current market conditions.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $339 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to $257 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. In 2022, operating earnings included a $36 million one-time charge due to an increase in a litigation accrual related to a court judgment. Excluding this one-time charge, operating earnings were $293 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in operating earnings in 2023 was primarily due to a higher profit per locked loan in the Company's mortgage business as a result of higher margins, and higher lock volume because of an increased capture rate. There was also an increase in profitability in the Company's title business primarily due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $38 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to operating earnings of $52 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2022. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $86 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to operating loss of $630 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2022.

Tax Rate

For the nine months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company had tax provisions of $824 million and $951 million, respectively, which resulted in overall effective income tax rates of 24.2% and 22.4%, respectively. In the nine months ended August 31, 2023, the Company's overall effective income tax rate was higher than last year, primarily due to the resolution of an uncertain state tax position and the retroactive reinstatement of the new energy efficient home credit, both during the third quarter of 2022.

Debt Transactions

In August 2023, the Company redeemed $425 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due November 2024 at an early redemption price of 100% of the principal amount outstanding.

During the three months ended August 31, 2023, the Company repurchased $50 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in fiscal 2024. During the nine months ended August 31, 2023, the Company repurchased $208 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in fiscal 2024.

Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 3 million shares of its common stock for $366 million at an average share price of $121.96. During the nine months ended August 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 7 million shares of its common stock for $763 million at an average share price of $108.98.

Liquidity

At August 31, 2023, the Company had $3.9 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.6 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing approximately $6.5 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2023:

New Orders 16,200 - 17,200 Deliveries 21,500 - 22,500 Average Sales Price Consistent with Q3 2023 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 24.4% - 24.6% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 6.7% - 6.9% Financial Services Operating Earnings $130 million - $135 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; decreased demand for our homes, or for Multifamily rental apartments or single family homes; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings on the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 15, 2023. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3809 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 8,318,615

8,479,496

22,144,937

22,209,683 Financial Services 266,206

202,078

672,166

578,945 Multifamily 137,394

243,056

432,661

686,436 Lennar Other 7,388

9,801

15,419

21,579 Total revenues $ 8,729,603

8,934,431

23,265,183

23,496,643















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,493,820

1,963,224

3,615,068

4,953,485 Financial Services operating earnings 148,995

63,348

340,331

258,074 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (8,733)

48,487

(38,496)

54,582 Lennar Other operating loss (26,218)

(117,980)

(84,374)

(629,538) Corporate general and administrative expenses (114,144)

(115,557)

(365,002)

(334,425) Charitable foundation contribution (18,559)

(17,248)

(49,292)

(46,335) Earnings before income taxes 1,475,161

1,824,274

3,418,235

4,255,843 Provision for income taxes (358,209)

(351,580)

(824,233)

(951,276) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to

noncontrolling interests) 1,116,952

1,472,694

2,594,002

3,304,567 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,956

5,350

16,778

12,886 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,108,996

1,467,344

2,577,224

3,291,681















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 282,854

288,109

284,612

290,645 Diluted 282,854

288,109

284,612

290,645















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 3.87

5.04

8.94

11.19 Diluted $ 3.87

5.03

8.94

11.18















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 46,924

59,137

146,206

180,869















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,108,996

1,467,344

2,577,224

3,291,681 Provision for income taxes 358,209

351,580

824,233

951,276 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 60,415

74,358

171,012

212,125 Costs of land sold 386

155

1,433

358 Homebuilding other income (expense), net 3,576

4,655

10,908

15,229 Total interest expense 64,377

79,168

183,353

227,712 EBIT $ 1,531,582

1,898,092

3,584,810

4,470,669





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 8,285,873

8,439,125

22,016,279

22,124,565 Sales of land 20,430

32,397

46,462

63,888 Other homebuilding 12,312

7,974

82,196

21,230 Total homebuilding revenues 8,318,615

8,479,496

22,144,937

22,209,683















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 6,261,578

5,973,889

16,980,746

15,769,536 Costs of land sold 18,720

34,994

52,729

71,365 Selling, general and administrative 582,765

485,854

1,543,259

1,400,887 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 6,863,063

6,494,737

18,576,734

17,241,788 Homebuilding net margins 1,455,552

1,984,759

3,568,203

4,967,895 Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (4,016)

(14,652)

(13,109)

(10,076) Homebuilding other income (expense), net 42,284

(6,883)

59,974

(4,334) Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,493,820

1,963,224

3,615,068

4,953,485















Financial Services revenues $ 266,206

202,078

672,166

578,945 Financial Services costs and expenses 117,211

138,730

331,835

320,871 Financial Services operating earnings $ 148,995

63,348

340,331

258,074















Multifamily revenues $ 137,394

243,056

432,661

686,436 Multifamily costs and expenses 139,759

215,433

443,069

654,322 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and

other income, net (6,368)

20,864

(28,088)

22,468 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (8,733)

48,487

(38,496)

54,582















Lennar Other revenues $ 7,388

9,801

15,419

21,579 Lennar Other costs and expenses 6,155

10,007

19,426

23,650 Lennar Other equity in loss from unconsolidated entities, other

expense, net, and other gain (loss) (11,738)

(31,935)

(66,197)

(68,493) Lennar Other unrealized losses from technology investments (1) (15,713)

(85,839)

(14,170)

(558,974) Lennar Other operating loss $ (26,218)

(117,980)

(84,374)

(629,538)



(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized losses from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



August 31,

August 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Blend Labs (BLND)

$ 386

(518)

(360)

(21,510) Hippo (HIPO)

(17,166)

(32,933)

(14,933)

(195,336) Opendoor (OPEN)

23,638

(54,391)

38,459

(218,751) SmartRent (SMRT)

(1,707)

(23,118)

8,219

(71,431) Sonder (SOND)

(91)

(168)

(549)

(2,300) Sunnova (NOVA)

(20,773)

25,289

(45,006)

(49,646)



$ (15,713)

(85,839)

(14,170)

(558,974)

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required

to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



For the Three Months Ended August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 5,605

5,647

$ 2,430,072

2,538,479

$ 434,000

450,000 Central 3,807

3,501

1,598,527

1,566,610

420,000

447,000 Texas 4,102

3,447

1,174,859

1,138,901

286,000

330,000 West 5,036

4,649

3,108,783

3,208,713

617,000

690,000 Other 9

4

6,258

3,655

695,000

914,000 Total 18,559

17,248

$ 8,318,499

8,456,358

$ 448,000

491,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 66 homes with a dollar value of $33 million and an average sales price of $494,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2023, compared to 46 home deliveries with a dollar value of $17 million and an average sales price of $375,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2022.



At August 31,

For the Three Months Ended August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 362

328

5,779

5,675

$ 2,398,206

2,514,776

$ 415,000

443,000 Central 277

296

4,003

3,033

1,669,911

1,348,226

417,000

445,000 Texas 235

217

4,730

2,577

1,302,268

776,156

275,000

301,000 West 375

345

5,140

3,077

3,261,380

2,015,897

635,000

655,000 Other 4

3

14

4

7,877

2,668

563,000

667,000 Total 1,253

1,189

19,666

14,366

$ 8,639,642

6,657,723

$ 439,000

463,000



Of the total homes listed above, 82 homes with a dollar value of $42 million and an average sales price of $512,000 represent homes in six active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2023, compared to 79 homes with a dollar value of $39 million and an average sales price of $499,000 in seven active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2022.



For the Nine Months Ended August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 15,272

14,927

$ 6,669,141

6,436,576

$ 437,000

431,000 Central 9,327

8,966

4,022,372

3,956,302

431,000

441,000 Texas 11,431

9,272

3,329,349

3,038,064

291,000

328,000 West 13,243

13,151

8,075,810

8,718,178

610,000

663,000 Other 19

19

14,824

17,816

780,000

938,000 Total 49,292

46,335

$ 22,111,496

22,166,936

$ 448,000

479,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 201 homes with a dollar value of $95 million and an average sales price of $474,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to 115 home deliveries with a dollar value of $42 million and an average sales price of $368,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2022.



For the Nine Months Ended August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 15,540

16,558

$ 6,606,656

7,401,602

$ 425,000

447,000 Central 9,926

9,721

4,179,439

4,413,718

421,000

454,000 Texas 11,604

8,718

3,261,481

2,887,204

281,000

331,000 West 14,650

12,889

9,159,865

8,834,508

625,000

685,000 Other 25

19

17,106

16,499

684,000

868,000 Total 51,745

47,905

$23,224,547

23,553,531

$ 449,000

492,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 252 homes with a dollar value of $117 million and an average sales price of $465,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2023, compared to 183 new orders with a dollar value of $88 million and an average sales price of $478,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2022.



At August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 8,973

9,903

$ 3,757,839

4,538,997

$ 419,000

458,000 Central 4,624

5,912

2,012,497

2,791,899

435,000

472,000 Texas 2,870

3,712

769,216

1,302,409

268,000

351,000 West 4,847

6,203

3,310,533

4,251,491

683,000

685,000 Other 7

4

3,446

2,626

492,000

656,000 Total 21,321

25,734

$ 9,853,531

12,887,422

$ 462,000

501,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 217 homes with a backlog dollar value of $100 million and an average sales price of $460,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2023, compared to 147 homes with a backlog dollar value of $74 million and an average sales price of $502,000 at August 31, 2022.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



August 31,

November 30,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,887,809

4,616,124 Restricted cash 16,201

23,046 Receivables, net 843,750

673,980 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 12,368,338

11,718,507 Land and land under development 6,993,835

7,382,273 Consolidated inventory not owned 2,687,343

2,331,231 Total inventories 22,049,516

21,432,011 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,157,021

1,173,164 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,578,692

1,323,478

32,975,348

32,684,162 Financial Services 2,334,594

3,254,257 Multifamily 1,354,587

1,257,337 Lennar Other 773,596

788,539 Total assets $ 37,438,125

37,984,295















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,721,530

1,616,128 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 2,300,686

1,967,551 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 3,320,119

4,047,294 Other liabilities 2,600,807

3,347,673

9,943,142

10,978,646 Financial Services 1,333,485

2,353,904 Multifamily 290,266

313,484 Lennar Other 82,690

97,894 Total liabilities 11,649,583

13,743,928 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 25,844

25,608 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,561,793

5,417,796 Retained earnings 21,113,282

18,861,417 Treasury stock (1,052,000)

(210,389) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,040

2,408 Total stockholders' equity 25,656,619

24,100,500 Noncontrolling interests 131,923

139,867 Total equity 25,788,542

24,240,367 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,438,125

37,984,295

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



August 31,

November 30,

August 31,

2023

2022

2022 Homebuilding debt $ 3,320,119

4,047,294

4,057,496 Stockholders' equity 25,656,619

24,100,500

22,977,278 Total capital $ 28,976,738

28,147,794

27,034,774 Homebuilding debt to total capital 11.5 %

14.4 %

15.0 %











Homebuilding debt $ 3,320,119

4,047,294

4,057,496 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 3,887,809

4,616,124

1,309,364 Net homebuilding debt $ (567,690)

(568,830)

2,748,132 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) (2.3) %

(2.4) %

10.7 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

