LENNAR UNVEILS ASHTON COURT, ITS FIRST NEW-HOME COMMUNITY IN OKLAHOMA CITY WITH PRICES STARTING IN THE MID-$200,000s

News provided by

Lennar

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced its first community in Oklahoma City with the grand opening of Ashton Court – 79 new homes set amid open space just 15 minutes from downtown. All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features are built into the base price of the home. Homes start in the mid-$200,000s.

Continue Reading
Homes at Ashton Court feature four floor plans between 1,260 and 1,784 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful exterior elevations include siding and interior space makes effective use of a seamlessly flowing kitchen and living area. The community includes a playground.
Homes at Ashton Court feature four floor plans between 1,260 and 1,784 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful exterior elevations include siding and interior space makes effective use of a seamlessly flowing kitchen and living area. The community includes a playground.

The public is invited to tour models at a Fun in the Sun grand opening celebration featuring snow cones, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Lennar is thrilled to debut the first of several exceptional new communities in the Oklahoma City market," said Lennar Division President Greg Mayberry. "We are excited for homebuyers to experience our legendary service in a quality new home that reflects Lennar's long tradition of innovation and craftsmanship."

Homes at Ashton Court feature four floor plans between 1,260 and 1,784 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful exterior elevations include siding and interior space makes effective use of a seamlessly flowing kitchen and living area. The community includes a playground.

Children living at Ashton Court are served by Mustang Public Schools.

In addition to the customer grand opening on June 3, Ashton Court welcomes real estate professionals to a preview day on June 1. The Ashton Court Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 2313 Claire Dr. in Yukon. For more information, call (405) 724-6677 or visit the community's page at www.lennar.com/new-homes/oklahoma/oklahoma-city/yukon/ashton-court-watermill.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact:
Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

Also from this source

Stillwater Golf Course in St. Johns, FL Named a Development of the Year by Golf Inc.

Lennar Northwest debuts Corbin Meadows in Post Falls, ID on May 20

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.