LENNAR UNVEILS ASHTON COURT, ITS FIRST NEW-HOME COMMUNITY IN OKLAHOMA CITY WITH PRICES STARTING IN THE MID-$200,000s

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced its first community in Oklahoma City with the grand opening of Ashton Court – 79 new homes set amid open space just 15 minutes from downtown. All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features are built into the base price of the home. Homes start in the mid-$200,000s.

Homes at Ashton Court feature four floor plans between 1,260 and 1,784 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful exterior elevations include siding and interior space makes effective use of a seamlessly flowing kitchen and living area. The community includes a playground.

The public is invited to tour models at a Fun in the Sun grand opening celebration featuring snow cones, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Lennar is thrilled to debut the first of several exceptional new communities in the Oklahoma City market," said Lennar Division President Greg Mayberry. "We are excited for homebuyers to experience our legendary service in a quality new home that reflects Lennar's long tradition of innovation and craftsmanship."

Children living at Ashton Court are served by Mustang Public Schools.

In addition to the customer grand opening on June 3, Ashton Court welcomes real estate professionals to a preview day on June 1. The Ashton Court Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 2313 Claire Dr. in Yukon. For more information, call (405) 724-6677 or visit the community's page at www.lennar.com/new-homes/oklahoma/oklahoma-city/yukon/ashton-court-watermill.

