Lennar Unveils Boutique New Home Community "Sienna" In Coastal Vista, California

VISTA, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the debut of Sienna, a boutique new home community featuring just 27 homesites and three brand new, generous single-family home floorplans in Vista, California. The public is invited to tour Sienna and experience the models first hand during a Grand Opening weekend, beginning Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Event activities including The Habit Burger Truck and a bounce house will be on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Following the grand opening, regular model home hours at Sienna will be Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Sienna is one of the area's only new-build communities, giving home shoppers the ability to purchase a brand new home that is not only stunning but also sits at the center of tremendous community amenities and attractions," said Lennar San Diego Division President Bill Ostrem. "With just 27 homesites, Sienna offers an intimate setting for neighbors to genuinely connect and the community's various exterior styles allow residents to make their home uniquely their own."

Floorplans at Sienna range from 2,718 to 3,086 square feet, with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths and two- or three-bay tandem garages. Each home features a modern, open concept interior that flows from generous living spaces into gourmet kitchens with center islands and walk-in pantries. Versatile lofts, luxurious master suites and welcoming California rooms add to each home's distinctive charm and create additional spaces for entertaining, rest and relaxation.

Every Sienna home comes with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built in to the base price of the home. At Sienna, this includes stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and the world's first Wi-Fi Certified Home Design™, ensuring robust wireless connectivity and featuring voice control by Alexa-enabled products and smart home products from trusted manufacturers like Ring, Honeywell, Schlage, Lutron, Ruckus and Sonos. Homeowners will also enjoy solar and front-yard landscaping. Pricing begins in the high $700,000s.

Residents at Sienna will enjoy a community park equipped for the perfect neighborhood barbeque. The community is also minutes from premier neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment, including the numerous amenities at the nearby Shoppes at Carlsbad, and is just seven miles from the beach cities. For commuting residents, Sienna is less than two miles from CA-78, providing direct connection to the entire metro market.

Sienna is served by the Vista School District, including Grapevine Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Bueno Vista High School.

For more on Sienna, visit the community at 655 Grant Court, Vista, California, 92083 or call (760) 273-5751. Additional information is available online at the Sienna Community Website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

