Lennox Calls for Community Members to Nominate Local Heroes for Feel The Love Program

Residents of the U.S. and Canada can nominate individuals for heating or cooling equipment and installation, free of charge, through the Feel The Love Program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation.

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 15 years of giving back to deserving homeowners, the annual Lennox Feel The Love program continues its partnership with residential dealers across the U.S. and Canada to donate and install heating and cooling (HVAC) units for community heroes. Nominations are open until August 31, and deserving individuals can be nominated on FeelTheLove.com. The program is sponsored this year by the LII Lennox Foundation.

2023 Feel The Love recipient describes the impact of her brand-new HVAC unit. Lennox Feel the Love Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

Nominees have included educators, veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, families facing financial challenges, elderly residents in outdated homes and individuals impacted by natural disasters.

"The Feel The Love program provides participating Lennox dealers and local community members an opportunity to come together to support those in need of heating and cooling equipment," said Gary Bedard, EVP & President, Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "The impact of this program and the number of lives changed is truly inspiring, and we look forward to ensuring even more of our communities Feel The Love this year."

Established in 2023 by Lennox, the LII Lennox Foundation further expands the company's charitable actions through impactful programs like Feel The Love, strong partnerships with organizations such as Operation Warm, and an emphasis on employee volunteerism. Through these initiatives, the LII Lennox Foundation is committed to improving the communities where Lennox employees work and live.

The Feel The Love program is supported by the collaborative efforts of the LII Lennox Foundation and the generous network of Lennox dealers across North America. Since its launch in 2009, Feel The Love has installed over 2,300 heating and cooling systems for homeowners in need and over $12.6 million in donated materials.

"I can't thank you guys enough… I can breathe, I'm relieved, I don't have to worry," said Danielle Staffeldt, wife and mother of six children and former recipient of the Lennox Feel The Love program. "It's such a powerful thing to be able to give to people and know that people care about complete strangers. It just means so much. I'm so grateful."

During Feel The Love Installation Week, October 5-12, 2024, selected recipients will receive brand-new heating or cooling equipment. For updates on the 2024 Feel The Love program, follow @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com. Beginning this year, in 2024, the LII Lennox Foundation is sponsoring the Feel the Love program.

About LII Lennox Foundation

Founded in 2023, the LII Lennox Foundation amplifies the scope and impact of charitable initiatives focused on health, education and the environment. With an emphasis on sustainability, the Foundation broadens the impact on the communities where Lennox employees live and work through community grants, volunteer grants, matching donations and volunteer opportunities. Through the LII Lennox Foundation, Lennox will give back up to 1% of its net income yearly. For additional information about the LII Lennox Foundation's philanthropic work, email [email protected].

