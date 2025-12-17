Lennox Named to the Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

The Drucker Institute recognized Lennox for its strong financial results, customer-focused investments, and continued innovation.

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions, has been named to the Drucker Institute Management Top 250 for the third consecutive year. The annual ranking, published in The Wall Street Journal, evaluates companies across customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. Lennox placed among the top 50 for financial strength and the top 100 for customer satisfaction.

"This recognition highlights the strength of our operations, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth," said Lennox CEO Alok Maskara. "Our focus remains on delivering an excellent customer experience through high-performing products, distribution expansion, and advanced digital capabilities, while creating opportunities for employees to support their communities."

In 2025, Lennox enhanced customer experience across its residential and commercial businesses. The company opened its largest Regional Distribution Center in Edgerton, Kansas, increasing capacity and enabling faster fulfillment of commercial rooftop units, accessories, and VRF equipment. These investments equipped Lennox to deliver more than 90 percent of commercial rooftop units and accessories within one day.

Lennox continued to strengthen its digital capabilities with new AI-powered support agents for dealers, technicians, and homeowners. The tools provide faster access to troubleshooting, product support, and service resources, improving the overall customer experience.

The company broadened its parts and supplies portfolio through the acquisition of the Duro Dyne and Supco brands, enhancing Lennox's ability to meet customer needs throughout the installation, service, and maintenance lifecycle.

Lennox earned industry recognition in 2025, including HVAC All-Star Awards for the Xion rooftop unit and the Lennox ON AIR podcast, as well as a GOOD DESIGN® Award for the EL297V Gas Furnace.

Through the LII Lennox Foundation, the company continued its commitment to the communities where employees live and work. During the second annual Lennox Days of Good initiative, more than 3,700 employees participated in volunteer events globally, contributing more than 6,500 service hours.

For more information about Lennox, visit www.lennox.com.

About Lennox: Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

