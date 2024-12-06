Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

News provided by

Lennox International Inc.

Dec 06, 2024, 10:30 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

The company also announces that the 2025 Lennox annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 22, 2025, for stockholders of record on March 28, 2025.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com

Media Contact
[email protected] 

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

