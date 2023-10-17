Lennox Donates HVAC Units to Homeowners Across North America, Providing Much Needed Relief

News provided by

Lennox International Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET

Lennox teams up with its dealer network to bring year-round comfort to deserving homeowners across the U.S. and Canada

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its Feel The Love program, Lennox donated nearly 500 HVAC units to deserving homeowners during the Installation Week event on October 7-14, completing a record-breaking year for the annual program.

Continue Reading
Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities.
Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities.
John Lock Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc. partnered with Feel The Love to donate HVAC equipment to a deserving homeowner.
John Lock Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc. partnered with Feel The Love to donate HVAC equipment to a deserving homeowner.

For the 14th year, Lennox has partnered together with its dealer network across 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces to provide new heating or cooling equipment and installation at no charge for inspiring community leaders. Recipients included veterans, teachers, first responders and resilient families in need of a new HVAC system following a record-hot summer.

"We received a record number of nominations for this year's program, and we are proud to see how this initiative continues to make a difference in our recipients' daily lives year after year," said Gary Bedard, Executive Vice President and President, Lennox Residential Heating and Cooling. "At Lennox, the continued success of the Feel The Love program is a testament to our long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and the strong partnership with our dealer network."

In addition to increased year-round comfort, recipients can expect significant energy savings from the high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment donated through Feel The Love. These units reduce recipients' energy usage by approximately 30% to 40%, having a long-term impact on homeowners' energy bills and the environment.

"I can't thank [Lennox and John Lock Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc.] enough. I can breathe, I'm relieved, I don't have to worry," said Danielle Staffeldt, Feel The Love 2023 recipient in Hamburg, New York. "It's such a powerful thing to be able to give to people and know that people care about complete strangers. It just means so much. I'm so grateful."

Since Feel The Love was founded in 2009, the program has changed the lives of more than 2,300 families by providing heating and cooling systems for homeowners in need. Stay up to date on the Feel The Love program by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook. To nominate a member of your community for next year's Installation Week, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting [email protected]

The Lennox Residential business has served homeowners as a trusted home comfort solutions and energy-efficiency innovator since 1895. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, Lennox' industry leading product design has been recognized with more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient certifications. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com.

About Feel The Love™
Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Also from this source

Lennox Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call

Lennox Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call

Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens...
Lennox Announces Agreement to Sell European Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Businesses

Lennox Announces Agreement to Sell European Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Businesses

Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, announces it has entered into an agreement to sell its European...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.