Lennox International Announces the Supplier Excellence Awards

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (LII) partners closely with our suppliers who live by our core values of integrity, respect, and excellence. The unique challenges presented by the pandemic and the supply chain bullwhip effect of the swift economic recovery required our suppliers to step-up and keep product flowing to our customers. Despite supply chain disruptions, LII received an industry-leading six Dealer Design Awards, an accomplishment and honor we share with our suppliers.

"The relationships between Lennox International and our suppliers continues to strengthen as we grow and win share in the market together," said Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn.

Today, we recognize the accomplishments of our top supplier partners with the Lennox International Supplier Excellence Awards. Together we overcame adversity and grew despite extraordinary challenges. Together we continue to deliver industry leading innovation, premium quality, and solid productivity.

DIAMOND AWARD

Hydro – Aluminum Tube



New Process Steel – Steel



Steel Dynamics, Inc. – Steel

PLATINUM AWARD

Brazeway – Aluminum Tube



LG Electronics - Compressors



Regal Beloit – Motors

GOLD AWARD

Columbus Industries, Inc. - Filters



MicroMetl – OEM



NFI – Transportation Management

SILVER AWARD

BMP- USA – Personal Protective Equipment



C Cross – Truckload

BRONZE AWARD

DSV Solutions, LLC - Warehouse



Sanhua - Valves

Congratulations to our supplier partners on their collective accomplishments and performance!

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Phil Gee, at 972-497-7456.

