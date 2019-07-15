Lennox International appoints Sherry L. Buck to board of directors

DALLAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced the appointment of Sherry L. Buck as a member of its board of directors, effective July 12, 2019. Ms. Buck is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Waters Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange listed specialty measurement company serving the life, materials and food sciences industries.

"We're excited to welcome Sherry as a member of our board of directors of Lennox International," said Todd Bluedorn, Lennox International's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "Sherry's deep financial expertise coupled with her leadership experience within large global manufacturing companies make her an excellent addition to our board."

Prior to joining Waters in January 2017, Ms. Buck served as the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Libbey Inc. Prior to this role, Ms. Buck held several finance and operating positions from 1993 to 2012 at Whirlpool Corporation, a global appliance manufacturer. She began her career at Price Waterhouse in Kansas City. Ms. Buck holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

