Lennox International Set to Join S&P 500 and BILL Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Dec 18, 2024, 17:46 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) will replace Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) in the S&P 500, and BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) will replace Lennox International in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 23. Novo Holdings A/S has acquired Catalent in a deal that closed today, December 18.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 23, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Lennox International

LII

Industrials

Dec 23, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Catalent

CTLT

Health Care

Dec 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BILL Holdings

BILL

Information Technology

Dec 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Lennox International

LII

Industrials







For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2024 Review Results

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices...
S&P 500 Q3 2024 Buybacks Decrease 4.0% from Q2 2024, as 12-month Expenditure Increases 4.7% from Previous Year; Earnings Per Share Increases from Buybacks Improves; Buybacks Tax Results in a 0.42% Reduction in Q3 Operating Earnings and 0.48% Reduction in Q3 Earnings

S&P 500 Q3 2024 Buybacks Decrease 4.0% from Q2 2024, as 12-month Expenditure Increases 4.7% from Previous Year; Earnings Per Share Increases from Buybacks Improves; Buybacks Tax Results in a 0.42% Reduction in Q3 Operating Earnings and 0.48% Reduction in Q3 Earnings

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q3 2024. Historical data on S&P ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics