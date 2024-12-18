Lennox International Set to Join S&P 500 and BILL Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) will replace Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) in the S&P 500, and BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) will replace Lennox International in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 23. Novo Holdings A/S has acquired Catalent in a deal that closed today, December 18.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec 23, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Lennox International LII Industrials Dec 23, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Catalent CTLT Health Care Dec 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition BILL Holdings BILL Information Technology Dec 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Lennox International LII Industrials















