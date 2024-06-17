Lennox Named Best Overall and Most Efficient Air Conditioner Brand by Forbes Home

Forbes Home recognized Lennox as the Best Overall and Most Efficient Air Conditioner brand and ranked it among the top HVAC companies.

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative indoor climate solutions, has been named Forbes Home's Best Overall and Most Efficient Air Conditioner Brand of 2024. Lennox also appeared on the Forbes Home Best HVAC Company list, earning recognition for the best energy efficiency amongst those featured. These accolades emphasize the commitment to superior energy-efficiency standards and sustainability Lennox products promise.

The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat unlocks the full potential of Lennox® heating and cooling systems while optimizing comfort and energy savings for homeowners.

The Forbes Home evaluation process highlighted how Lennox pioneers advancements in energy efficiency and develops innovative, industry-leading products aimed at reducing environmental impact and energy consumption. These products include the Lennox SL28XCV air conditioner, which offers an impressive SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating and stands out as the most precise and efficient in its field. Lennox has also integrated advanced smart technology and variable-speed capabilities into its systems, allowing for customized temperature control and significant energy savings.

"This prestigious recognition from Forbes Home is an honor reiterating our focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology," said Lennox Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi. "Our commitment to research and development has led to the creation of home comfort systems that meet and exceed our customers' needs and expectations."

As the demand for sustainable climate solutions increases, Lennox remains engaged with the pulse of its dealer and customer base. Through customer feedback and continuous improvement, Lennox provides solutions that align with the values of today's discerning customers.

"At Lennox, our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Lennox Home Comfort Solutions President Gary Bedard. "We remain dedicated to exceeding customer expectations through superior product performance, exceptional customer service, and continuous innovation, ensuring that every Lennox experience is one of quality and satisfaction."

For more information about Lennox and its commitment to sustainability, visit lennox.com/sustainability.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.