Lennox Named to Barron's List of 100 Most Sustainable Companies

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions, has earned the 13th place on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies. The ranking assessed companies on five key constituency categories: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to its transformation strategy, creating sustainable climate solutions, and caring for the communities where employees work and live.

"This honor from Barron's reflects how we live our core values of Integrity, Respect, and Excellence," said Lennox Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara. "We're dedicated to creating sustainable climate solutions and giving back to our local communities. This achievement would not have been possible without our talented team, who live this commitment every day."

Lennox is a leader in sustainable technology, developing innovative products that revolutionize comfort and makes the air in residential homes and commercial buildings perfect. The Lennox Ultimate Comfort System™ is nationally recognized by ENERGY STAR® as certified Most Efficient products. The system was recently awarded "Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year" at the annual 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards.

Lennox focuses on the community in a variety of ways. The LII Lennox Foundation donates up to 1% of the company's net income to benefit charitable causes related to health, education and the environment. The Lennox Feel The Love program partners with its dealer network to recognize deserving community heroes in the U.S. and Canada with heating and cooling equipment and installation free of charge. Lennox offers company employees the benefit of paid volunteer time off to partner with non-profits in the local communities.

In addition to this honor from Barron's, Lennox was also recently named to The Wall Street Journal's list of Best Managed Companies of 2023 .

To learn more about the sustainability initiatives at Lennox, read more here .

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

