Lennox Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Q3 Highlights

Revenue $1.5 billion – Core revenue up 15%, including 2% growth from acquisitions

– Core revenue up 15%, including 2% growth from acquisitions GAAP Operating Income $303 million – Adjusted segment profit up 21% to $303 million

– Adjusted segment profit up 21% to GAAP diluted EPS $6.68 – Adjusted diluted EPS up 24% to $6.68

– Adjusted diluted EPS up 24% to Net cash from operations was $452 million – Free cash flow was $412 million , up 50%

– Free cash flow was , up 50% Raising FY guidance to 10% revenue growth, EPS to $20.75 - $21.00 and cash flow to $575 - $650 million

Highlights from recent press announcements:

Company announced CLO, John Torres, has elected to retire and is being succeeded by Monica Brown, effective January 1, 2025.

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today reported third quarter financial results with $1.5 billion of revenue, a record $303 million of operating income and $6.68 GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Core revenue grew 15% to $1.5 billion. Adjusted segment profit rose 21% to $303 million. Adjusted segment margin was up 90 basis points to a record 20.2%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 24% to $6.68.

"The Lennox team is proud to deliver another exceptional quarter driven by the effective execution of our transformation plan," said Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara. "We also successfully operationalized the Samsung Lennox joint venture, started production at our new Saltillo commercial factory, and integrated AES ahead of schedule. Our low GWP transition plan and products are strengthening our competitive edge, and we are well-positioned to capture market share in the years ahead. This gives us confidence to raise our full year guidance once again."

"In addition to the impressive third quarter results, we announced this morning that Monica Brown will be appointed Chief Legal Officer of Lennox, effective January 1, 2025, given the planned retirement of John Torres, our current Chief Legal Officer, in February 2025. I want to thank John for his invaluable counsel and leadership at Lennox and congratulate Monica on her new role," Maskara continued.

The Home Comfort Solutions segment generated 15% revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by impressive sales volume and continued focus on pricing. Sales volume benefited from industry R-410A availability challenges and restocking of depleted industry inventories. The segment maintained steady margin expansion, effectively offsetting the impact of inflation and ongoing investments.

The Business Climate Solutions segment revenue grew 15% this quarter. The AES business continues to perform well, contributing 6% revenue growth to the segment. The integration of the AES acquisition was successfully completed ahead of schedule. Segment profit margin continues to be impacted by ongoing investments to ramp up our new factory in Saltillo, Mexico.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: $1.5 billion was up 10% and up 15% for core operations, with organic revenue up 13% driven by favorable sales volume as well as price/mix benefits.

Operating Income: $303 million, up 62%, with operating profit margin of 20.2%, up 650 basis points.

Adjusted Segment Profit: $303 million, up 21%, and adjusted segment profit margin of 20.2%, up 90 basis points. Profit growth was driven by $47 million in organic and inorganic sales volume, and $43 million of price/mix benefits. This was partially offset by inflation and new factory expenses, SG&A, and distribution investments.

Net Income: $239 million, or $6.68 per share, compared to $130 million, or $3.65 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income : $239 million, or $6.68 per share, compared to $192 million, or $5.37 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was $452 million compared to $313 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures were $41 million compared to $40 million in the prior-year quarter. This quarter the company repurchased $13 million in shares.

Home Comfort Solutions: Business segment revenue was $1.0 billion, up 15%. Segment profit was $227 million, up 25%, and segment margin was 21.9%, up 170 basis points. Segment profit increased $45 million compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was attributed to $35 million in sales volume and $33 million in price/mix benefits. This was partially offset by a $23 million impact from inflation and investments in distribution and selling.

Building Climate Solutions: Business segment revenue was $465 million, up 15%. Organic revenue was $442 million, up 9%. Segment profit was $106 million, up $9 million or 9%, and segment margin decreased 120 basis points to 22.8%. This profit improvement was driven by a $12 million increase in organic and inorganic sales volume and $10 million in price/mix improvement. This was offset by $10 million of expense related to the new factory ramp-up and manufacturing inefficiencies at existing facilities, in addition to $3 million of inflationary wage impacts.

Corporate and Other: Corporate expenses were $29 million, an increase of $2 million versus the prior-year quarter adjusted amount.

FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE

For full year 2024, we are increasing revenue guidance to approximately 10%, with 2% of benefit from the AES acquisition.

Earnings per share revised range is $20.75 to $21.00 versus the prior range of $19.50 to $20.25.

Free Cash Flow is estimated to be within the range of $575 million to $650 million compared to the prior range of $500 million to $600 million.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 1,498.1

$ 1,366.3

$ 3,996.3

$ 3,827.1 Cost of goods sold 1,009.7

937.8

2,679.7

2,634.1 Gross profit 488.4

428.5

1,316.6

1,193.0 Operating Expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 184.4

178.9

523.6

527.6 Losses and other expenses, net 3.1

3.5

10.5

5.2 Restructuring charges —

0.3

—

0.2 Gain on sale from previous dispositions —

—

(1.6)

— Impairment on assets held for sale —

63.2

—

63.2 Income from equity method investments (2.4)

(4.2)

(6.1)

(8.0) Operating income 303.3

186.8

790.2

604.8 Pension settlements 0.1

0.3

0.4

0.4 Interest expense, net 8.9

11.2

33.2

40.4 Other expense (income), net 0.4

0.1

1.5

(0.1) Income before income taxes 293.9

175.2

755.1

564.1 Provision for income taxes 54.9

44.8

145.9

118.5 Net income $ 239.0

$ 130.4

$ 609.2

$ 445.6















Earnings per share – Basic: $ 6.71

$ 3.67

$ 17.11

$ 12.55















Earnings per share – Diluted: $ 6.68

$ 3.65

$ 17.02

$ 12.51















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 35.6

35.5

35.6

35.5 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 35.8

35.7

35.8

35.6

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Net Sales and Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions) For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales













Home Comfort Solutions $ 1,032.8

$ 896.3

$ 2,689.7

$ 2,513.6 Building Climate Solutions 465.3

405.5

1,306.6

1,121.5 Corporate and other (1) —

64.5

—

192.0 Total segment sales $ 1,498.1

$ 1,366.3

$ 3,996.3

$ 3,827.1















Segment Profit (Loss) (2)













Home Comfort Solutions $ 226.5

$ 181.4

$ 567.1

$ 495.2 Building Climate Solutions 105.9

97.3

298.1

250.3 Corporate and other (29.1)

(23.4)

(76.6)

(65.2) Total segment profit 303.3

255.3

788.6

680.3 Reconciliation to Operating income:













Gain on sale from previous dispositions —

—

$ (1.6)

— Impairment of net assets held for sale —

63.2

—

63.2 Items in Losses and other expenses, net which are excluded from

segment profit (loss) (2) —

5.0

—

12.1 Restructuring charges —

0.3

—

0.2 Operating income $ 303.3

$ 186.8

$ 790.2

$ 604.8





(1) The Corporate and Other segment included our European portfolio. In the fourth quarter of 2023 we completed the divestiture of our European operations. (2) We define segment profit (loss) as a segment's operating income (loss) included in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding:



• The following items in Losses and other expenses, net:





◦ Net change in unrealized losses (gains) on unsettled futures contracts,





◦ Environmental liabilities and special litigation charges, and;





◦ Other items, net





• Restructuring charges,





• Impairment on assets held for sale, and;





• Gain on sale of previous dispositions



LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in millions, except shares and par values) As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 243.1

$ 60.7 Short-term investments 12.6

8.4 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $16.2 and $14.4 in

2024 and 2023, respectively 816.5

594.6 Inventories, net 689.2

699.1 Other assets 69.6

70.7 Total current assets 1,831.0

1,433.5 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of

$952.6 and $910.8 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 754.8

720.4 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 270.5

213.6 Goodwill 219.9

222.1 Deferred income taxes 71.2

51.8 Other assets, net 165.8

156.9 Total assets $ 3,313.2

$ 2,798.3







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 477.5

$ 374.7 Accrued expenses 444.7

416.1 Income taxes payable 13.3

4.2 Commercial paper —

150.0 Current maturities of long-term debt 312.7

12.1 Current operating lease liabilities 67.8

57.5 Total current liabilities 1,316.0

1,014.6 Long-term debt 827.6

1,143.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 214.9

164.6 Pensions 16.3

22.5 Other liabilities 184.4

168.2 Total liabilities 2,559.2

2,513.0 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

87,170,197 shares issued 0.9

0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,204.9

1,184.6 Retained earnings 3,994.0

3,506.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70.7)

(56.9) Treasury stock, at cost, 51,537,964 shares and 51,588,103 shares for

2024 and 2023, respectively (4,375.1)

(4,349.5) Total stockholders' equity 754.0

285.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,313.2

$ 2,798.3

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions) For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 609.2

445.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Gain on sale from previous dispositions (1.6)

— Income from equity method investments (6.1)

(8.0) Dividends from affiliates 2.5

— Impairment on assets held for sale —

63.2 Provision for credit losses 4.6

4.7 Unrealized (gains) losses, net on derivative contracts (6.7)

5.6 Stock-based compensation expense 20.1

23.5 Depreciation and amortization 69.6

62.0 Deferred income taxes (21.5)

(24.9) Pension expense 3.5

2.4 Pension contributions (9.1)

(2.8) Other items, net —

(1.4) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts and notes receivable (229.1)

(142.5) Inventories 9.1

(44.9) Accounts payable 104.6

(10.9) Accrued expenses 31.3

69.4 Income taxes payable and receivable, net 20.4

(6.7) Leases, net 3.8

3.4 Other, net 8.7

(7.8) Net cash provided by operating activities 613.3

429.9 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 1.9

1.6 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (103.4)

(125.0) Net proceeds from previous disposition 4.1

— Acquisitions, net of cash 1.8

— Purchases of investments (12.5)

(1.1) Net cash used in investing activities (108.1)

(124.5) Cash flows from financing activities:





Commercial paper borrowings 424.1

— Commercial paper payments (574.1)

— Borrowings from debt arrangements 156.7

1,737.5 Payments on debt arrangements (190.2)

(2,290.1) Issuance of senior unsecured notes —

500.0 Payments of deferred financing costs —

(5.4) Proceeds from employee stock purchases 3.3

2.9 Repurchases of common stock (12.9)

— Repurchases of common stock to satisfy employee withholding tax obligations (15.0)

(7.1) Cash dividends paid (119.3)

(153.4) Net cash used in financing activities (327.4)

(215.6) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 177.8

89.8 Cash balances classified as assets held for sale —

(7.6) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4.6

(2.8) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 60.7

52.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 243.1

$ 132.0







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 44.7

$ 42.0 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) $ 145.5

$ 151.3

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measures (Unaudited, in millions, except per share and ratio data) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements and segment net sales and profit (loss) presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance. Reconciliation of Net income, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted

Share

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted

Share

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted

Share

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted

Share Net income, a GAAP measure $ 239.0 $ 6.68

$ 130.4 $ 3.65

$ 609.2 $ 17.02

$ 445.6 $ 12.51 Restructuring charges — —

0.3 0.01

— —

0.2 0.01 Gain on sale from previous dispositions — —

— —

(1.6) (0.04)

— — Pension settlements — —

0.2 0.01

— —

0.3 0.01 Items in Losses and other expenses, net which are

excluded from segment profit (loss) (a) — —

4.3 0.11

— —

9.6 0.26 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation (b) — —

(2.3) (0.06)

— —

(2.4) (0.07) Other tax items, net (b) —



— —

— —

0.4 0.01 Impairment on assets held for sale (c) — —

62.0 1.74

— —

62.0 1.74 Non-core business results (d) — —

(3.3) (0.09)

— —

(4.8) (0.13) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure $ 239.0 $ 6.68

$ 191.6 $ 5.37

$ 607.6 $ 16.98

$ 510.9 $ 14.34























(a) Recorded in Losses and other expenses, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations











(b) Recorded in Provision for income taxes in the Consolidated Statements of Operations











(c) Impairment on assets held for sale relate to the divestiture of our European operations that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.











(d) Non-core business results represent activity related to our business operations in Europe not included elsewhere in the reconciliations.













Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 452.1

$ 313.2

$ 613.3

$ 429.9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (41.2)

(39.7)

(103.4)

(125.0) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.8

0.1

1.9

1.6 Free cash flow, a Non-GAAP measure $ 411.7

$ 273.6

$ 511.8

$ 306.5

Reconciliation of Net sales, a GAAP measure to Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2023

2023 Net sales, a GAAP measure $ 64.5

$ 1,366.3 Net sales from non-core businesses (a) (64.5)

(64.5) Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure $ —

$ 1,301.8







(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Reconciliation of Net sales, a GAAP measure to Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2023

2023 Net sales, a GAAP measure $ 192.0

$ 3,827.1 Net sales from non-core businesses (a) (192.0)

(192.0) Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure $ —

$ 3,635.1







(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe













Reconciliation of Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure to Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2023

2023 Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (23.4)

$ 255.3 Profit from non-core businesses (a) 3.9

3.9 Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (27.3)

$ 251.4







(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Reconciliation of Segment profit, a Non-GAAP measure to Adjusted Segment profit, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

2023

2023 Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (65.2)

$ 680.3 Profit from non-core businesses (a) 6.1

6.1 Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (71.3)

$ 674.2







(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe







