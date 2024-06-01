LENNY KRAVITZ ROCKS OUT AT THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI®

Marking the eighth time that Pepsi has delivered pre-game entertainment, the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi took place in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium crowd ahead of the unmissable clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Lenny united football and music fans with an exhilarating performance, featuring an iconic stage, mesmerising pyrotechnics, and world-class special effects.

Throughout the performance, the multiple GRAMMY-award-winning artist showcased his renowned stage presence and gave breathtaking renditions of some of his iconic hits, as well as his latest release 'Human' from his album, Blue Electric Light, which launched on 24th May. The show ignited every sense for fans in the stadium and those tuning around the world. Kravitz's standout performance was complete with dazzling supporting dance performances, large metallic sphere inflatables and electric blue flags which were waved for the duration of the memorable show.

With historically deep roots in sport and music, Pepsi is proud to present the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show each year with a momentous music performance that showcases one of the world's most iconic artists and unites football and music fans alike through one compelling entertainment spectacle, and embodies Pepsi's 'Thirsty For More' global platform

Fans are encouraged to stay in-the-know by following Pepsi on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

#PEPSIKICKOFFSHOW

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

[email protected]

[email protected]

About the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show Presented by Pepsi

Since its inauguration in 2016, Pepsi has brought live global music talent to the world's most watched annual sporting event, evolving the UEFA Champions League final into a truly global entertainment platform. This year's show will be brought to fans by multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, and instrumentalist Lenny Kravitz who will perform tracks from his catalog, which spans 35 years, and new songs from his latest twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light. Pepsi has a rich heritage in football entertainment and has long championed the diversity of artists and genres. So, who better to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show Presented by Pepsi than Grammy award winner and global superstar Lenny Kravitz. One of the biggest rockstars of our generation.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit http://www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Lenny Kravitz

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Revelling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

Lenny Kravitz was recently honored with the "Music Icon Award" at the 2024 People's Choice Awards and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. He was additionally recognized by the CFDA with their "Fashion Icon Award" for his role as not only one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic "Road To Freedom," a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film's end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song - Motion Picture", a Critics Choice Award nomination for "Best Song", and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for "Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film" for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his eleven albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times' Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty's Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

Lenny Kravitz debuted his highly anticipated new studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024.

SOURCE PepsiCo